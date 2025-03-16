+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
King Power Stadium
Stream live on Fubo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Leicester vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will reunite with his former side when Manchester United head to the King Power Stadium for a Premier League tie on Sunday.

With the 1-0 loss at Chelsea, the Foxes continue their struggle against the drop after their fifth straight league loss, while Ruben Amorim's men languish in 15th spot after the 1-1 league draw with Arsenal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leicester vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Leicester and Manchester United will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Leicester vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
King Power Stadium

The Premier League match between Leicester and Manchester United will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Sunday, March 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leicester vs Manchester United Probable lineups

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

30
M. Hermansen
33
L. Thomas
4
C. Coady
3
W. Faes
11
B. El Khannouss
20
P. Daka
2
J. Justin
24
B. Soumare
6
W. Ndidi
16
V. Kristiansen
9
J. Vardy
24
A. Onana
2
Victor Lindelof
26
A. Heaven
4
M. de Ligt
20
D. Dalot
25
M. Ugarte
17
A. Garnacho
11
J. Zirkzee
8
B. Fernandes
3
N. Mazraoui
9
R. Hoejlund

3-4-2-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. van Nistelrooy

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Amorim

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Leicester team news

Abdul Fatawu and Harry Souttar are sidelined with ACL and Achilles injuries, while Odsonne Edouard is a doubt.

On the other hand, Ricardo Pereira is available for selection after recovering from his setback.

Manchester United team news

Lenny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo are all ruled out for the visitors. Moreover, Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are listed as doubts, while January signing Patrick Dorgu is out suspended.

Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte are back in action, and could be joined in the squad by Mason Mount.

Form

LEI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

LEI

Last 5 matches

MUN

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

3

Goals scored

14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

