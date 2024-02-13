Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Leicester City will take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday. Leicester are the league leaders and have an 11-point lead at the top of the table, whereas the visitors are struggling in 23rd, at the opposite end of the league table.
Leicester have won their last four matches and are unbeaten in their last five games. They will be confident of securing three points against a struggling opponent. Sheffield Wednesday only recently ended a six-game winless run with a win over Birmingham City. They will be hoping to draw confidence from that to pile up more victories.
Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time
|Date:
|February 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2.45 pm ET
|Venue:
|King Power Stadium
The match will be played at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams
The match will not be televised in the US, but live updates can be found here on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.
Team news & squads
Leicester City team news
Leicester will once again miss Wilfred Ndidi due to a leg injury, while Kelechi Iheanacho is unlikely to participate, after his national team's defeat against Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday night.
Jannik Vestergaard and Marc Albrighton remain sidelined, but head coach Maresca has confirmed there are no new injury worries.
Leicester predicted XI: Hermansen; Nelson, Faes, Justin; Pereira, Winks; Fatawu, Praet, Dewsbury-Hall, McAteer; Daka.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ward, Iversen, Hermansen, Smithies, Stolarczyk
|Defenders:
|Faes, Coady, Doyle, Justin, Pereira
|Midfielders:
|Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, McAteer
|Forwards:
|Cannon, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal
Sheffield Wednesday team news
Josh Windass, Callum Paterson, John Buckley, and Dominic Iorfa will all be absent from the match due to injury concerns.
The visiting team has no new fitness issues to report and should be able to name their best possible lineup to deliver a shock result against the league leaders.
Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI: Beadle; Valentin, Bernard, Famewo, Johnson; Ugbo, Poveda, Diaby, Bannan, Gassama; Cadamarteri.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Beadle, Dawson, Charles
|Defenders:
|Bernard, Famewo, Ihiekwe, B. Diaby, Brennan, Padersen, James, Palmer, Valentin
|Midfielders:
|Vaulks, M. Diaby, Hendrick, Bannan, Johnson, Bakinson, Delgado
|Forwards:
|Ugbo, Fletcher, Cadamarteri, Smith, Gregory, Wilks, Gassama, Musaba, Poveda
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|30/11/23
|Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 1 Leicester City
|Championship
|29/08/20
|Leicester City 0 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday
|Friendly
|05/04/14
|Leicester City 2 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday
|Championship
|04/12/13
|Sheffield Wednesday 2 - 1 Leicester City
|Championship
|09/03/13
|Leicester City 0 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday
|Championship