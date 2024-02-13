Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leicester City and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester City will take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday. Leicester are the league leaders and have an 11-point lead at the top of the table, whereas the visitors are struggling in 23rd, at the opposite end of the league table.

Leicester have won their last four matches and are unbeaten in their last five games. They will be confident of securing three points against a struggling opponent. Sheffield Wednesday only recently ended a six-game winless run with a win over Birmingham City. They will be hoping to draw confidence from that to pile up more victories.

Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Date: February 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm ET Venue: King Power Stadium

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Leicester City vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be televised in the US, but live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Leicester City team news

Leicester will once again miss Wilfred Ndidi due to a leg injury, while Kelechi Iheanacho is unlikely to participate, after his national team's defeat against Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday night.

Jannik Vestergaard and Marc Albrighton remain sidelined, but head coach Maresca has confirmed there are no new injury worries.

Leicester predicted XI: Hermansen; Nelson, Faes, Justin; Pereira, Winks; Fatawu, Praet, Dewsbury-Hall, McAteer; Daka.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Iversen, Hermansen, Smithies, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Coady, Doyle, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, McAteer Forwards: Cannon, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Josh Windass, Callum Paterson, John Buckley, and Dominic Iorfa will all be absent from the match due to injury concerns.

The visiting team has no new fitness issues to report and should be able to name their best possible lineup to deliver a shock result against the league leaders.

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI: Beadle; Valentin, Bernard, Famewo, Johnson; Ugbo, Poveda, Diaby, Bannan, Gassama; Cadamarteri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beadle, Dawson, Charles Defenders: Bernard, Famewo, Ihiekwe, B. Diaby, Brennan, Padersen, James, Palmer, Valentin Midfielders: Vaulks, M. Diaby, Hendrick, Bannan, Johnson, Bakinson, Delgado Forwards: Ugbo, Fletcher, Cadamarteri, Smith, Gregory, Wilks, Gassama, Musaba, Poveda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/11/23 Sheffield Wednesday 1 - 1 Leicester City Championship 29/08/20 Leicester City 0 - 0 Sheffield Wednesday Friendly 05/04/14 Leicester City 2 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday Championship 04/12/13 Sheffield Wednesday 2 - 1 Leicester City Championship 09/03/13 Leicester City 0 - 1 Sheffield Wednesday Championship

