Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Legia and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will take on Legia Warsaw in their Europa Conference League group stage opener at the Polish Army Stadium on Thursday.

Villa have gotten off to a good start in their 2023-24 football season. They beat Hibernian in the play-offs with an aggregate score of 8-0 over two legs to book their ticket to the competition's group stage. They have won five out of their last six matches across all competitions and will be confident of putting up a good challenge away from home.

Legia Warsaw had a slightly more difficult play-off fixture against Midtjylland at the end of which they got through on penalties. They are third in their domestic league but have played fewer games than the top two teams. A win against the Premier League team will be a dream start for them in the European competition.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Legia vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: September 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.45pm EDT Venue: Polish Army Stadium

The game between Legia Warsaw and Aston Villa will be played at the Polish Army Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 12.45pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Legia vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Legia team news

Kosta Runjaic is unlikely to make significant changes to his Legia starting lineup.

Former Tottenham Hotspur youth player Tomas Pekhart has been in fine form, scoring eight goals this season. Gil Dias, who recently joined on loan from Stuttgart, could be in contention for his first start.

Legia Warsaw predicted XI: Tobiasz; Ribeiro, Jedrzejczyk, Pankov; Wszolek, Elitim, Josue, Slisz, Kun; Muci, Pekhart

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tobiasz, Kobylak, Hładun, Miszta Defenders: Kapuadi, Burch, Ribeiro, Pankov, Jędrzejczyk, Ziółkowski, Rose Midfielders: Mustafaev, Augustyniak, Kramer, Pich, Wszołek, Kharatin, Dias, Sokołowski, Çelhaka, Elitim, Rejczyk, Josué, Baku, Kun, Jędrasik, Strzałek, Kapustka, Slisz Forwards: Pekhart, Muçi, Gual, Rosołek

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery is likely to make several changes to his Villa lineup for this match, with indications that Youri Tielemans will be given an opportunity in this competition.

Jhon Duran, who scored a remarkable goal against Crystal Palace over the weekend, will be eager to play a role in the attacking positions.

While second-choice goalkeeper Robin Olsen had some playing time during the playoffs, Emiliano Martinez is expected to start on Thursday.

Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; Tielemans, Kamara, McGinn; Bailey, Duran, Diaby

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Zaniolo, Iroegbunam Forwards: Bailey, Watkins, Diaby, Traore, Dhuran

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Legia Warsaw and Aston Villa.

Useful links