How to watch today's Leeds United vs Millwall FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Leeds United and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United will welcome Millwall to Elland Road for a FA Cup fourth round encounter on Saturday.

While Leeds overcame Harrogate Town 1-0, and Millwall put three unanswered goals past Dagenham & Redbridge in the previous round of the cup competition, both Championship sides enter the tie on the back of their own unbeaten runs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leeds United vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FA Cup match between Leeds United and Millwall will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Leeds United vs Millwall kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Elland Road

The FA Cup match between Leeds United and Millwall will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 4:15 am PT / 7:15 am ET on Saturday, February 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Leeds United team news

While forward Patrick Bamford continues to nurse a hamstring injury, Leeds boss Daniel Farke will make a few changes for the weekend game.

Key players Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Daniel James and Joel Piroe could be rested, while the likes of Largie Ramazani and Mateo Joseph - among others - will expect recalls to the XI.

Millwall team news

Attacking duo Femi Azeez and Josh Coburn are available for selection after returning from their respective setbacks, but Shaun Hutchinson, Aidomo Emakhu and Ryan Leonard remain confined to the treatment room.

Casper De Norre is likely to be joined by either George Saville or Billy Mitchell in the middle, while Macaulay Langstaff, Duncan Watmore and George Honeyman all eye spots in the starting XI.

