Leeds United vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Leeds United are set to host Tottenham Hotspur in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday at Elland Road.
Leeds have to win the game against Spurs and hope that Everton lose their home match against Bournemouth to retain a place in the Premier League. They are currently two points behind the Toffees.
Ryan Mason's men, on the other hand, will hope to finish the season on a memorable note by bagging three points against the Whites.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.
Leeds vs Tottenham kick-off time
|Date:
|May 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|11.30am EDT
|Venue:
|Elland Road
The match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Elland Road. Kickoff is set for 11.30am EDT in the United States.
How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams
|Telemundo
|Watch here
|fuboTV
|Watch here
|Peacock
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on TV on FuboTV. Viewers can also watch the match on Peacock or Telemundo.Getty Images
Team news & squads
Leeds team news
Sean Dyche will continue to miss the services of Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra and Stuart Dallas while Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford remain doubtful for the clash after the players suffered injuries against West Ham last weekend.
In the absence of the two attackers, Dyche may field Georginio Rutter upfront.
Leeds possible XI: Robles; Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo; McKennie, Koch; Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto; Rutter
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meslier, Klaesson, Robles
|Defenders:
|Struijk, Koch, Cooper, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling, Wober
|Midfielders:
|Roca, McKennie, Forshaw, Aaronson, Greenwood, Harrison, Summerville
|Forwards:
|Rutter, Gnonto
Tottenham team news
Rodrigo Bentancur, who scored a brace the last time Spurs faced Leeds United, will be out of action on Sunday due to an ACL injury. Along with Bentancur, Spurs will also miss the services of Ryan Sessegnon, Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero.
The only good news from the Tottenham camp is that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who missed the clash against Brentford last week, is set to return to action.
Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Porro, Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies; Son, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kane, Richarlison
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Forster, Whiteman, Austin
|Defenders:
|Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies, Porro, Emerson
|Midfielders:
|Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic
|Forwards:
|Son, Kane, Richarlison, Kulusevski, Moura, Danjuma
Head-to-Head Record
Tottenham Hotspur have won four out of the last five meetings against Leeds United while the latter have won just once.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|12/11/2022
|Tottenham 4-3 Leeds United
|Premier League
|26/2/2022
|Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham
|Premier League
|21/11/2021
|Tottenham 2-1 Leeds United
|Premier League
|8/5/2021
|Leeds United 3-1 Tottenham
|Premier League
|2/1/2021
|Tottenham 3-0 Leeds United
|Premier League