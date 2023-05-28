Leeds United vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Leeds and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United are set to host Tottenham Hotspur in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday at Elland Road.

Leeds have to win the game against Spurs and hope that Everton lose their home match against Bournemouth to retain a place in the Premier League. They are currently two points behind the Toffees.

Ryan Mason's men, on the other hand, will hope to finish the season on a memorable note by bagging three points against the Whites.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Leeds vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 11.30am EDT Venue: Elland Road

The match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Elland Road. Kickoff is set for 11.30am EDT in the United States.

How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FuboTV. Viewers can also watch the match on Peacock or Telemundo.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Sean Dyche will continue to miss the services of Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra and Stuart Dallas while Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford remain doubtful for the clash after the players suffered injuries against West Ham last weekend.

In the absence of the two attackers, Dyche may field Georginio Rutter upfront.

Leeds possible XI: Robles; Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo; McKennie, Koch; Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto; Rutter

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Robles Defenders: Struijk, Koch, Cooper, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling, Wober Midfielders: Roca, McKennie, Forshaw, Aaronson, Greenwood, Harrison, Summerville Forwards: Rutter, Gnonto

Tottenham team news

Rodrigo Bentancur, who scored a brace the last time Spurs faced Leeds United, will be out of action on Sunday due to an ACL injury. Along with Bentancur, Spurs will also miss the services of Ryan Sessegnon, Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero.

The only good news from the Tottenham camp is that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who missed the clash against Brentford last week, is set to return to action.

Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Porro, Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies; Son, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kane, Richarlison

Position Players Goalkeepers: Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic Forwards: Son, Kane, Richarlison, Kulusevski, Moura, Danjuma

Head-to-Head Record

Tottenham Hotspur have won four out of the last five meetings against Leeds United while the latter have won just once.

Date Match Competition 12/11/2022 Tottenham 4-3 Leeds United Premier League 26/2/2022 Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham Premier League 21/11/2021 Tottenham 2-1 Leeds United Premier League 8/5/2021 Leeds United 3-1 Tottenham Premier League 2/1/2021 Tottenham 3-0 Leeds United Premier League

