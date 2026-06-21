Tottenham Hotspur Overview
Standings
Premier League
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|16
|Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Newcastle United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Sunderland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Frequently asked questions
Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:
Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).
Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.
Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).
No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.
Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.
Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.