Leeds United vs Stoke City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds United and Stoke City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United will take on Stoke City in the Championship at Elland Road on Tuesday. Leeds are third in the league standings, five points behind leaders Leicester City. Stoke City, on the other hand, are in the dangerous drop zone, struggling in 22nd place.

Leeds were on a 12-match unbeaten run this year which came to an end recently - they are now winless in their last two matches. Stoke City picked up just their third win of the year in their most recent outing, against Middlesbrough. They will be hoping to draw inspiration from that to get more points in the bag.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leeds United vs Stoke City kick-off time

Date:March 5, 2024
Kick-off time:2.45 pm ET
Venue:Elland Road

The match will be played at Elland Road on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Leeds United vs Stoke City online - TV channels & live streams

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Leeds United team news

Leeds United managed to field Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, and Ilia Gruev against Huddersfield despite them being uncertain for the game against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

However, Leeds were without five players in the last match, with Stuart Dallas (hip), Pascal Struijk (groin), Karl Darlow (thumb), Joe Gelhardt (back), and Jamie Shackleton (illness) sidelined.

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, James; Piroe.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Meslier, Klaesson
Defenders:Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram
Midfielders:Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville
Forwards:Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Joseph, Perkins

Stoke City team news

At Stoke City, the absence of a natural left-back may continue for the journey to Elland Road. This is due to Jordan Thompson serving a two-match suspension received after his 10th yellow card of the season during the match against Cardiff City.

Enda Stevens is also still sidelined as the player is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Stoke predicted XI: Iversen; Hoever, Rose, Wilmot, Gooch; Baker, Burger, Laurent; Manhoef, Ennis, Bae.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bonham, Fielding, Noukeu, Iversen
Defenders:Gooch, Wilmot, McNally, Clark, Rose, Hoever, Tchamadeu
Midfielders:Burger, Baker, Vidigal, Johnson, Junho, Laurent
Forwards:Mmaee, Campbell, Wesley, Haksabanovic, Jojic, Leris

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
26/10/23Stoke City 1 - 0 Leeds UnitedChampionship
09/07/20Leeds United 5 - 0 Stoke CityChampionship
28/08/19Leeds United 2 - 2 P Stoke CityLeague Cup
24/08/19Stoke City 0 - 3 Leeds UnitedChampionship
19/01/19Stoke City 2 - 1 Leeds UnitedChampionship

