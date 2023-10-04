Leeds United vs QPR: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and QPR, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United host Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road for Wednesday evening's EFL Championship clash, looking to get back to winning ways.

The Peacocks come into this midweek fixture on the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat over the weekend to Southampton, halting their momentum in their bid to win promotion back to the Premier League under the new management of Daniel Farke.

The Whites had been unbeaten in six games prior to the defeat, which has seen them drop to ninth and has seen some reservations over their chances of success return after morale was buoyed by their stellar run.

As for QPR, a 3-1 home loss to Coventry City saw them drop into the relegation zone after Middlesbrough beat Watford. The R's are currently winless in four games and have only won twice in past nine Championship games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leeds United vs QPR kick-off time

Date: Oct 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Elland Road

The EFL Championship match between Leeds and QPR will be played at Elland Road in Yorkshire, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on October 4, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Leeds United vs QPR online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be available to watch in the US. GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Leeds United team news

Leeds United have been struggling with issues all over the pitch for much of the season. Whites boss Daniel Farke will remain without the services of Willy Gnonto (ankle), Junior Firpo (hip), Djed Spence (knee), and Stuart Dallas (knee) due to various injury concerns.

Joe Rodon returned to the bench against Southampton from his suspension, and could comeback to the starting XI here. Patrick Bamford is also back in action, having briefly had a cameo from the bench at St. Mary's as Farke may ring the changes following their disappointing loss last time out.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Shackleton, Struijk, Rodon, Byram; Kamara, Ampadu; James, Piroe, Summerville; Bamford

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Darlow Defenders: Ayling, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Cooper, Cresswell Midfielders: Gray, Ampadu, Piroe, Kamara, Shackleton, Gruev, Poveda Forwards: Summerville, Rutter, Anthony, James, Gelhardt, Bamford

QPR team news

QPR are expected to be without experienced defender Morgan Fox in West Yorkshire after the 30-year-old picked up a knee injury in the R’s 3-1 loss at home to Coventry City in their last outing.

Head coach Gareth Ainsworth do have other alternative options, with Jimmy Dunne fit again after injury and new signing Reggie Cannon also in contention as well as Jake Clarke-Salter, who is the favourite to replace the injured defender in the starting XI for the midweek trip to Leeds.

Jack Colback and Sinclair Armstrong are also in line for starts after the latter served the final game of his three-match suspension against Coventry City for his red card against Sunderland.

QPR possible XI: Begovic; Kakay, Cook, Clarke-Salter; Smyth, Field, Colback, Paal; Armstrong, Dykes, Chair

Position Players Goalkeepers: Begovic, Walsh, Archer Defenders: Kakay, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Cannon, Paal, Dunne, Drewe Midfielders: Field, Colback, Adomah, Dixon-Bonner, Richards, Feild, Dozzell, Duke-Mckenna, Larkeche Forwards: Armstrong, Dykes, Chair, Willock, Kelman

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/1/20 QPR 1-0 Leeds EFL Championship 2/11/19 Leeds 2-0 QPR EFL Championship 27/2/19 QPR 1-0 Leeds EFL Championship 6/1/19 QPR 2-1 Leeds FA Cup 8/12/18 Leeds 2-1 QPR EFL Championship

Useful links