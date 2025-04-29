How to watch today’s Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off against the Ottawa Senators to open the high-voltage Game 5 of their first-round NHL Playoff series on April 29, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Maple Leafs are currently leading their series 3-1. Their most recent match ended with Ottawa winning 4-3 in overtime.

Toronto comes into the battle with a 52-26-4 record overall, which includes a solid 20-8-2 record against teams in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have a 51-3-3 record in encounters in which they score three goals or more.

On the other hand, Ottawa is 15-12-3 in division games and has an overall record of 45-30-7. With 242 goals scored and 232 goals allowed, the Senators possess a +10 goal differential.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators NHL game, plus plenty more.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will square off against the Ottawa Senators in an exciting NHL battle on April 29, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Date April 29, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Matthew Knies has six goals and three assists in his previous ten games.

William Nylander leads his team with 45 goals and 39 assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jani Hakanpaa Knee injury Out

Ottawa Senators team news

Tim Stutzle has scored 24 goals and provided 55 assists for the Senators so far this season.

Drake Batherson has scored five goals and provided five assists during his last ten games.

Ottawa Senators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Hayden Hodgson Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators head-to-head record

The Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators are expected to engage in a fiercely contested game, based on the last five head-to-head records. With consecutive 3-2 wins and a commanding 6-2 showing early in the series, Toronto has taken three of the previous five encounters. But Ottawa has proven resilient, winning 4-2 on March 16 and edging off a 4-3 victory in overtime on April 27. Expect a high-stress game since the Senators are battling to qualify for the playoffs and have shown they can defeat Toronto in close games. Nevertheless, as they attempt to finish the series at home, the Maple Leafs may have the advantage due to their recent postseason performance and depth in scoring.

Date Results Apr 27, 2025 Senators 4-3 Maple Leafs Apr 25, 2025 Maple Leafs 3-2 Senators Apr 23, 2025 Maple Leafs 3-2 Senators Apr 21, 2025 Maple Leafs 6-2 Senators Mar 16, 2025 Senators 4-2 Maple Leafs

