How to watch today’s Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off against the Ottawa Senators to open the high-voltage Game 5 of their first-round NHL Playoff series on April 29, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Maple Leafs are currently leading their series 3-1. Their most recent match ended with Ottawa winning 4-3 in overtime.
Toronto comes into the battle with a 52-26-4 record overall, which includes a solid 20-8-2 record against teams in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have a 51-3-3 record in encounters in which they score three goals or more.
On the other hand, Ottawa is 15-12-3 in division games and has an overall record of 45-30-7. With 242 goals scored and 232 goals allowed, the Senators possess a +10 goal differential.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators: Date and puck-drop time
The Toronto Maple Leafs will square off against the Ottawa Senators in an exciting NHL battle on April 29, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.
Date
April 29, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Scotiabank Arena
Location
Toronto, Canada
How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Ottawa Senators team news
Toronto Maple Leafs team news
Matthew Knies has six goals and three assists in his previous ten games.
William Nylander leads his team with 45 goals and 39 assists.
Toronto Maple Leafs injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Jani Hakanpaa
Knee injury
Out
Ottawa Senators team news
Tim Stutzle has scored 24 goals and provided 55 assists for the Senators so far this season.
Drake Batherson has scored five goals and provided five assists during his last ten games.
Ottawa Senators injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Hayden Hodgson
Lower body injury
Day-to-Day
Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators head-to-head record
The Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators are expected to engage in a fiercely contested game, based on the last five head-to-head records. With consecutive 3-2 wins and a commanding 6-2 showing early in the series, Toronto has taken three of the previous five encounters. But Ottawa has proven resilient, winning 4-2 on March 16 and edging off a 4-3 victory in overtime on April 27. Expect a high-stress game since the Senators are battling to qualify for the playoffs and have shown they can defeat Toronto in close games. Nevertheless, as they attempt to finish the series at home, the Maple Leafs may have the advantage due to their recent postseason performance and depth in scoring.
Date
Results
Apr 27, 2025
Senators 4-3 Maple Leafs
Apr 25, 2025
Maple Leafs 3-2 Senators
Apr 23, 2025
Maple Leafs 3-2 Senators
Apr 21, 2025
Maple Leafs 6-2 Senators
Mar 16, 2025
Senators 4-2 Maple Leafs