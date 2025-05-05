How to watch today’s Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers NHL Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off against the Florida Panthers to begin the highly anticipated Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 5, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

In the regular season, the Panthers outscored the Maple Leafs 13-7 and had a 117-93 shooting advantage, posting a 3-1-0 record.

The Maple Leafs rank third among playoff teams with an exceptional power play effectiveness of 35.3%. The Panthers have a penalty kill, which is second in the postseason with an impressive 88.9%.

Florida's power play, on the other hand, is excellent at 25% (8th), but they will face a powerful Toronto penalty kill that is 80%, which places them fourth overall.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will square off against the Florida Panthers in an exciting NHL clash on May 5, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Date May 5, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Anthony Stolarz has a 4-2 record with a .901 save percentage and an impressive 2.21 goals-against average.

William Nylander has scored 45 goals, with 12 on the power play, and fired 253 shots.

Mitch Marner has 102 points—27 goals and an outstanding 75 assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jani Hakanpaa Knee injury Out

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky is a reliable force in goal with a 4-1 record, a .901 save percentage, a 2.21 goals-against average, and one shutout.

Sam Reinhart has scored 81 points, including 42 assists and 39 goals.

Nate Schmidt has been averaging 14:44 minutes of ice time per game and contributing 3 goals.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Aleksander Barkov Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The Florida Panthers have dominated the Toronto Maple Leafs in their previous five meetings, winning four of five games, with a recent 3-1 triumph on April 9, 2025. The Panthers have outscored Toronto 18–9 during this run, finding a way to get past their defense every time. Although the Maple Leafs did win by a slim margin of 3-2 on April 3, Florida has generally been the more powerful and reliable club in this series. The Panthers have a solid penalty kill and good goalkeeping from Bobrovsky, which might help them shut down Toronto's potent offense once more. Florida may continue to dominate this series unless the Maple Leafs can reverse the trend and take advantage of their power play opportunities.

Date Results Apr 09, 2025 Panthers 3-1 Maple Leafs Apr 03, 2025 Maple Leafs 3-2 Panthers Mar 14, 2025 Panthers 3-2 Maple Leafs Nov 28, 2024 Panthers 5-1 Maple Leafs Apr 17, 2024 Panthers 5-2 Maple Leafs

