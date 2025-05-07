How to watch today’s Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers NHL Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will square off against the Florida Panthers to begin the highly anticipated Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs' second round on May 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Toronto Maple Leafs lead the series 1-0. In their previous meeting, Toronto defeated Florida 5–4, with two goals from William Nylander.

The Maple Leafs are 22-9-2 against teams in the Atlantic Division and have a 52-26-4 overall record. When they have achieved at least one goal during a power play, they have a 24-8-1 record.

The Panthers enter with an overall record of 47-31-4, which includes a division record of 16-14-2. With an average of 10.3 penalty minutes per game, Florida dominates the NHL in this category.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The thrilling NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers will happen on May 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Date May 7, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Auston Matthews has five assists and five goals in his last ten games for the Maple Leafs.

William Nylander has 39 assists and 45 goals this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Anthony Stolarz Upper body injury Day-to-Day Jani Hakanpaa Knee injury Out

Florida Panthers team news

This season, Sam Reinhart has scored 39 goals and provided 42 assists, totaling 81 points.

Carter Verhaeghe has scored four goals and provided five assists over the last ten games.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Aleksander Barkov Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The Maple Leafs vs. Panthers game is expected to be another fiercely contested contest based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. Two of the previous three meetings have been won by Toronto, including a close 5-4 victory on May 6 in Game 1 of the present playoff series, in which William Nylander scored twice. Overall, though, Florida has prevailed, winning three of the previous five meetings, including two tight 3-2 wins and a resounding 5-1 victory in November. Expect a rugged, fast-paced game that may depend on late-game play and special teams because both teams have demonstrated the ability to swiftly gain momentum and capitalize on errors.

Date Results May 06, 2025 Maple Leafs 5-4 Panthers Apr 09, 2025 Panthers 3-1 Maple Leafs Apr 03, 2025 Maple Leafs 3-2 Panthers Mar 14, 2025 Panthers 3-2 Maple Leafs Nov 28, 2024 Panthers 5-1 Maple Leafs

