How to watch today’s Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers NHL Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will square off against the Florida Panthers to begin the highly anticipated Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs' second round on May 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Toronto Maple Leafs lead the series 1-0. In their previous meeting, Toronto defeated Florida 5–4, with two goals from William Nylander.
The Maple Leafs are 22-9-2 against teams in the Atlantic Division and have a 52-26-4 overall record. When they have achieved at least one goal during a power play, they have a 24-8-1 record.
The Panthers enter with an overall record of 47-31-4, which includes a division record of 16-14-2. With an average of 10.3 penalty minutes per game, Florida dominates the NHL in this category.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time
The thrilling NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers will happen on May 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.
Date
May 7, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Scotiabank Arena
Location
Toronto, Canada
How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers team news
Toronto Maple Leafs team news
Auston Matthews has five assists and five goals in his last ten games for the Maple Leafs.
William Nylander has 39 assists and 45 goals this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Anthony Stolarz
Upper body injury
Day-to-Day
Jani Hakanpaa
Knee injury
Out
Florida Panthers team news
This season, Sam Reinhart has scored 39 goals and provided 42 assists, totaling 81 points.
Carter Verhaeghe has scored four goals and provided five assists over the last ten games.
Florida Panthers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Aleksander Barkov
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers head-to-head record
The Maple Leafs vs. Panthers game is expected to be another fiercely contested contest based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. Two of the previous three meetings have been won by Toronto, including a close 5-4 victory on May 6 in Game 1 of the present playoff series, in which William Nylander scored twice. Overall, though, Florida has prevailed, winning three of the previous five meetings, including two tight 3-2 wins and a resounding 5-1 victory in November. Expect a rugged, fast-paced game that may depend on late-game play and special teams because both teams have demonstrated the ability to swiftly gain momentum and capitalize on errors.
Date
Results
May 06, 2025
Maple Leafs 5-4 Panthers
Apr 09, 2025
Panthers 3-1 Maple Leafs
Apr 03, 2025
Maple Leafs 3-2 Panthers
Mar 14, 2025
Panthers 3-2 Maple Leafs
Nov 28, 2024
Panthers 5-1 Maple Leafs