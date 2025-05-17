How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers NHL Game 7: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers to start the highly anticipated Game 7 of their Eastern Conference second-round series on May 18, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Maple Leafs and the Panthers are locked 3-3 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Toronto comes in with a winning record after defeating Florida 2-0 in Game 6.

Florida has a considerable edge in penalty killing, with an outstanding 89.5% success rate that ranks second in the NHL, as opposed to Toronto's solid but inferior 81.1%, which ranks fifth overall.

In face-offs, Toronto leads with a league-best 57.1% success rate, whereas Florida suffers with a 15th-place win rate of 45.5%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

Date May 18, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Joseph Woll has a 3.28 goals-against average, one shutout, and a.893 save percentage, in his 3-3 series record.

This season, William Nylander has scored 45 goals, with 12 on the power play, and taken 253 shots.

Mitch Marner has 102 points, 75 assists, and 27 goals.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Matthew Knies Undisclosed Day-to-Day Jani Hakanpaa Knee injury Out

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has a 7-4 record, a strong 2.43 goals-against average, two shutouts, and a .898 save percentage.

Sam Reinhart has scored 81 points with 42 assists and 39 goals.

This season, Sam Bennett has contributed six goals and three assists while averaging 16 minutes and 42 seconds of ice time every game.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Evan Rodrigues Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The forthcoming game between the Panthers and the Maple Leafs may be another fiercely contested contest, based on their five prior head-to-head meetings. After winning the last three games in a row, including a commanding 6-1 victory on May 15th and a shutout on May 12th, the Panthers now have a 3-2 lead in the series. These recent victories imply that Florida has figured out a way to limit Toronto's offensive output while producing reliable goals of their own. The Maple Leafs won the two games prior to that, both by one goal, though, suggesting that Toronto can contend when their attack is on point. Given how competitive both teams have been, another close and difficult game is probable, but if the pattern continues, the Panthers might carry confidence and momentum into the next encounter.

Date Results May 15, 2025 Panthers 6-1 Maple Leafs May 12, 2025 Panthers 2-0 Maple Leafs May 10, 2025 Panthers 5-4 Maple Leafs May 08, 2025 Maple Leafs 4-3 Panthers May 06, 2025 Maple Leafs 5-4 Panthers

