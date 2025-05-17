How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers NHL Game 7: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Florida Panthers to start the highly anticipated Game 7 of their Eastern Conference second-round series on May 18, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.
The Maple Leafs and the Panthers are locked 3-3 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Toronto comes in with a winning record after defeating Florida 2-0 in Game 6.
Florida has a considerable edge in penalty killing, with an outstanding 89.5% success rate that ranks second in the NHL, as opposed to Toronto's solid but inferior 81.1%, which ranks fifth overall.
In face-offs, Toronto leads with a league-best 57.1% success rate, whereas Florida suffers with a 15th-place win rate of 45.5%.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time
Date
May 18, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Venue
Scotiabank Arena
Location
Toronto, Canada
How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: SlingTV
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers team news
Toronto Maple Leafs team news
Joseph Woll has a 3.28 goals-against average, one shutout, and a.893 save percentage, in his 3-3 series record.
This season, William Nylander has scored 45 goals, with 12 on the power play, and taken 253 shots.
Mitch Marner has 102 points, 75 assists, and 27 goals.
Toronto Maple Leafs injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Matthew Knies
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Jani Hakanpaa
Knee injury
Out
Florida Panthers team news
Sergei Bobrovsky has a 7-4 record, a strong 2.43 goals-against average, two shutouts, and a .898 save percentage.
Sam Reinhart has scored 81 points with 42 assists and 39 goals.
This season, Sam Bennett has contributed six goals and three assists while averaging 16 minutes and 42 seconds of ice time every game.
Florida Panthers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Evan Rodrigues
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers head-to-head record
The forthcoming game between the Panthers and the Maple Leafs may be another fiercely contested contest, based on their five prior head-to-head meetings. After winning the last three games in a row, including a commanding 6-1 victory on May 15th and a shutout on May 12th, the Panthers now have a 3-2 lead in the series. These recent victories imply that Florida has figured out a way to limit Toronto's offensive output while producing reliable goals of their own. The Maple Leafs won the two games prior to that, both by one goal, though, suggesting that Toronto can contend when their attack is on point. Given how competitive both teams have been, another close and difficult game is probable, but if the pattern continues, the Panthers might carry confidence and momentum into the next encounter.
Date
Results
May 15, 2025
Panthers 6-1 Maple Leafs
May 12, 2025
Panthers 2-0 Maple Leafs
May 10, 2025
Panthers 5-4 Maple Leafs
May 08, 2025
Maple Leafs 4-3 Panthers
May 06, 2025
Maple Leafs 5-4 Panthers