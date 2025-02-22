How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Toronto Maple Leafs are scheduled to battle with the Carolina Hurricanes to begin a high-voltage NHL action on February 22, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. After defeating the Utah Hockey Club 7-3 because of a two-goal effort from Seth Jarvis, the Carolina Hurricanes will travel to Toronto to meet the Maple Leafs.
Toronto is 33-20-2 overall and has a 19-11-0 home record. With 169 goals scored and 156 goals allowed, the Maple Leafs boast a +13 scoring differential.
Carolina, which has an overall record of 33-19-4, has had some difficulty traveling, going 12-13-3. With fewer penalty minutes over their opponents, the Hurricanes have a 15-7-1 record and have performed consistently disciplined games.
This is the second time the two groups have met this season. Jordan Staal's hat trick helped the Hurricanes win the first game 6-3.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time
The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Carolina Hurricanes in a thrilling NHL clash on February 22, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Canada.
Date
February 22, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Scotiabank Arena
Location
Toronto, Canada
How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Carolina Hurricanes team news
Toronto Maple Leafs team news
Matthew Knies has supplied five goals in addition to four assists in his previous ten games.
William Nylander has scored 33 goals and provided 22 assists.
Toronto Maple Leafs injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Max Pacioretty
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Conor Timmins
Upper body injury
Day-to-Day
Carolina Hurricanes team news
Seth Jarvis has scored seven goals and provided five assists in his previous ten games.
Mikko Rantanen has scored 26 goals and provided 40 assists.
Carolina Hurricanes injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Tyson Jost
Lower body injury
Day-to-Day
William Carrier
Lower body injury
Out
Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes head-to-head record
The Hurricanes have won all five of their previous meetings with the Maple Leafs, demonstrating their dominance in recent games. In their most recent meeting, which took place on the tenth of January 2025, Carolina won 6-3. The pattern indicates that the Hurricanes have continuously outperformed Toronto, whether in close games like their 2-1 triumph on March 25, 2024, or high-scoring games including their 5-4 victory on March 17, 2024. Carolina is confident going into this game because of their past performance, particularly following their recent offensive outburst in a 7-3 victory over Utah. Toronto, on the other hand, has a 19–11-0 record at home and will try to turn things around against a club that has been outplayed. The Hurricanes have a good opportunity to extend their winning run against the Leafs if they can maintain their effective scoring and disciplined game. But with Matthew Knies performing well and William Nylander spearheading Toronto's attack, the Maple Leafs might finally make an impact if they improve defensively and take advantage of scoring opportunities.
Date
Results
Jan 10, 2025
Hurricanes 6-3 Leafs
Mar 25, 2024
Hurricanes 2-1 Leafs
Mar 17, 2024
Hurricanes 5-4 Leafs
Dec 31, 2023
Hurricanes 3-2 Leafs
Mar 26, 2023
Hurricanes 5-3 Leafs