How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Colorado Avalanche, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are scheduled to battle with the Colorado Avalanche to begin a thrilling NHL action on March 19, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Before this upcoming game, the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 in OT.

The overall record for Toronto is 40-24-3, and their home record is a strong 21-13-1. The Maple Leafs performed effectively when their opponents got penalties. In those games, they are 12-6-1.

Colorado's record is 41-24-3 as a whole and 18-14-1 in the away games. The Avalanche have scored 227 goals and given up 195, for a +32 goal difference.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will face each other. With Valeri Nichushkin's hat trick, Colorado won their last game 7–4.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Colorado Avalanche will face off against each other in an epic NHL battle on March 19, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Date March 19, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Canada

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Auston Matthews has five goals and 8 assists in his previous ten games.

Mitchell Marner has 21 goals and provided 61 assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jani Hakanpaa Knee injury Out Max Pacioretty Undisclosed Out

Colorado Avalanche team news

Nathan MacKinnon has scored six goals and provided ten assists in his previous ten games.

Cale Makar has scored 25 goals and provided 53 assists.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Josh Manson Upper body injury Day-to-Day Gabriel Landeskog Knee injury Out

Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

The Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs have a recent history of competition, with Colorado capturing three of their past five meetings. On the ninth of March 2025, the Avalanche most recently won 7-4 due to a hat-trick from Valeri Nichushkin. But on the 25th of February 2024, the Maple Leafs showed their tenacity by winning by a slim margin of 4-3. Additionally, the Avalanche won a close 2-1 decision on March 16, 2023, and a convincing 5-3 triumph on January 14, 2024. When Toronto defeated Colorado 6-2 on January 1, 2023, it was their most convincing performance to date. Another high-scoring game may be in the works, with the Leafs led by players Mitchell Marner and Auston Matthews and the Avalanche offense being led by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. The Leafs' excellent home record and capacity to take advantage of penalties might keep this game closely contested, but the Avalanche may have a tiny lead given their recent advantage and offensive firepower.

Date Results Mar 09, 2025 Avalanche 7-4 Maple Leafs Feb 25, 2024 Maple Leafs 4-3 Avalanche Jan 14, 2024 Avalanche 5-3 Maple Leafs Mar 16, 2023 Avalanche 2-1 Maple Leafs Jan 01, 2023 Maple Leafs 6-2 Avalanche

