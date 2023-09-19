Lazio vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Lazio and Atlético, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will begin their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign with a Group E trip away to Lazio at the Olimpico Tour Stadium on Tuesday.

Atletico suffered a defeat in their latest outing against Valencia in the league. The defeat came after a huge 7-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, with Alvaro Morata scoring a brace. They will be confident of starting their group stage campaign with a win.

Lazio have only managed to win one out of their four Serie A fixture so far - that win came against Napoli, with Luis Alberto and Daichi Kamada getting on the scoresheet. Alberto scored again in the game against Juventus, their most recent outing, but the full-time result was a 3-1 defeat from which Lazio will be looking to bounce back.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date: September 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Olimpico Tour Stadium

The game between Lazio and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Olimpico Tour Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Lazio vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX+ and CBS Sports Network in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Lazio is expected to have their entire squad at full strength for Tuesday's match.

Head coach Maurizio Sarri, who has stuck with the same starting lineup against Napoli and Juventus, may opt to make changes for this mid-week tie. Summer signing Matteo Guendouzi could come into the lineup to bolster the central midfield.

Lazio predicted XI: Provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Kamada, Guendouzi, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Luigi Sepe, Christos Mandas Defenders: Pellegrini, Patric, Romagnoli, Casale, Kamenović, Gila, Hysaj, Marusic Midfielders: Vecino, Kamada, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Basic, Lazzari, Cataldi, Rovella Forwards: Anderson, Pedro, Alberto, Immobile, Isaksen, Castellanos, Gonzalez, Lombardi, Provedel

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid's injury list is a big one. Thomas Lemar could be sidelined for an extended period due to a severe Achilles tendon injury.

In addition to Lemar, midfielders Koke and Rodrigo De Paul are also unavailable for Diego Simeone's side. As a result, Pablo Barrios may continue to fill the role of the holding midfielder for the visiting team.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Molina, Azpilicueta, Witsel, Savic, Galan; Saul, Barrios, Llorente; Griezmann, Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Mandava, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Witsel, Llorente, Saul, Barrios Forwards: Lino, Riquelme, Correa, Griezmann, Morata, Depay

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2012 Atletico Madrid 1 - 0 Lazio Europa League February 2012 Lazio 1 - 3 Atletico Madrid Europa League

