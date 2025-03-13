How to watch today's Lazio vs Viktoria Plzen Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Lazio and Viktoria Plzen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With a one-goal lead to their advantage, Lazio will welcome Viktoria Plzen to Stadio Olimpico Europa League round of 16 second leg tie on Thursday.

Marco Baroni's men defeated Plzen 2-1 in last week's opening leg and will face either Bodo/Glimt or Olympiacos in the quarter-finals should the Italian outfit manage to avoid defeat here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lazio vs Viktoria Plzen online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League round of 16 match between Lazio and Viktoria Plzen will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Lazio vs Viktoria Plzen kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The UEFA Europa League round of 16 match between Lazio and Viktoria Plzen will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 10:45 am PT / 1:45 pm ET on Thursday, March 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Nuno Tavares, Elseid Hysaj and Taty Castellanos are ruled through injuries, while Nicolo Rovella and Samuel Gigot are suspended after seeing red in the first leg.

One of Loum Tchaouna and Tijjani Noslin is likely to fill in for Castellanos up front, and skipper Mattia Zaccagni could be available after returning to action over the weekend, while cup goalkeeper Christos Mandas will replace Ivan Provedel.

Viktoria Plzen team news

Rafiu Durosimni will aim to get his name on the scoresheet once again after temporarily bagging the equaliser last week, with Pavel Sulc and Matej Vydra completing the front-three.

A few players are walking the tightrope of suspension, but none of them will miss Thursday's game.

LAZ Last match VPL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Viktoria Plzen 1 - 2 Lazio 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

