How to watch today's Lazio vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

First meets fourth in Serie A when leaders Napoli travel to Stadio Olimpico to take on Lazio on Saturday.

Given that Inter are just a point off the summit, Antonio Conte's men will be desperate for a win in order to stay clear in the Scudetto race.

While Gli Azzurri registered back-to-back 1-1 draws against Roma and Udinese, Lazio will aim for their third league win on the spin after thrashing Monza 5-1 last weekend.

How to watch Lazio vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Lazio and Napoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Lazio vs Napoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The Serie A match between Lazio and Napoli will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, February 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Manager Marco Baroni will be sweating on the availability of Boulaye Dia after the forward sprained his ankle in the Monza win, while Pedro and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru remain on standby if required.

Matias Vecino, Patric, Juventus-owned Luca Pellegrini and former Napoli man Elseid Hysaj are confined to the treatment room, while recent arrivals Arijon Ibrahimovic, Reda Belahyane and Oliver Provstgaard eye starts.

In attack, Taty Castellanos will be supported by Mattia Zaccagni.

Napoli team news

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's replacement in David Neres is ruled out with a muscular injury, while Leonardo Spinazzola is unavailable due to a gluteal strain, leaving Conte to rely on either Giacomo Raspadori or loan signing Noah Okafor to join Romelu Lukaku and Matteo Politano up front.

Meanwhile, Giovanni Simeone will continue as an option from the bench.

At the back, while Mathias Olivera recovers from a calf problem, Alessandro Buongiorno could be back in action. Juan Jesus should then need to shift to the left, with captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo at right-back.

