How to watch today's Lazio vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan are vying for their first Serie A win this season as they take on Lazio at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

In fact, both sides will be looking to return to winning ways after the Rossoneri and Le Aquile suffered shock 2-1 defeats against Parma and Udinese respectively last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lazio vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Lazio and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lazio vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The Serie A match between Lazio and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, August 31, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Mario Gila is ruled out due to a thigh problem, while the Bologna-linked Nicolo Casale is unlikely to be included in the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, despite being involved in a car crash last week, Lorenzo Pellegrini could be available for selection.

Nicolo Rovella, Matias Vecino and Danilo Cataldi will battle for a spot in midfield, while Taty Castellanos leads the line alongside Tijjani Noslin and captain Mattia Zaccagni.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Marusic; Dele-Bashiru, Rovella, Guendouzi; Noslin, Castellanos, Zaccagni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Mandas, Furlanetto Defenders: Pellegrini, Romagnoli, Patric, Hysaj, Tavares, Marusic Midfielders: Vecino, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Castrovilli, Basic, Anderson, Cataldi, Lazzari, Akpa Akpro Forwards: Pedro, Castellanos, Nolin, Isaksen, Dia, Tchaouna

AC Milan team news

Summer signing Alvaro Morata is sidelined with a thigh injury, so either Luka Jovic or Noah Okafor would be joined by Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leao going forward.

Emerson Royal and Youssouf Fofana will be pushing for the full debuts after the duo were introduced off the bench against Parma.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Okafor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Torriani Defenders: Calabria, Hernandez, Jimenez, Emerson, Tomori, Florenzi, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Terracciano Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Reijnders, Zeroli, Fofana, Musah Forwards: Jovic, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Saelemaekers

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Lazio and AC Milan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 1, 2024 Lazio 0-1 AC Milan Serie A September 30, 2023 AC Milan 2-0 Lazio Serie A May 6, 2023 AC Milan 2-0 Lazio Serie A January 24, 2023 Lazio 4-0 AC Milan Serie A April 24, 2022 Lazio 1-2 AC Milan Serie A

