Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Denver Broncos just keep stacking wins, and suddenly they're not only sitting as heavy favorites to capture the AFC West crown, they've muscled their way into the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed.

If they want home-field advantage come playoff time, the formula is simple: take care of business against the weaker teams on the schedule down the stretch, starting with their Week 14 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The last meeting between these two was a nail-biter, with Denver escaping by the skin of their teeth in a gritty 10–7 grinder. Now the big question hanging over Sunday's rematch: can the Broncos slam the door shut and finish off a clean sweep of their division rivals?

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos kick-off time

The Raiders and the Broncos will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Sunday, December 7, starting at 4:05 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Las Vegas Raiders team news

Las Vegas rolled into Thursday's practice shorthanded, with five players nowhere to be seen on the field: Jamal Adams (knee), Alex Bachman (thumb), Maxx Crosby (knee), Michael Mayer (ankle), and Donte Thornton (concussion).

Meanwhile, the injury list didn't end there, Jordan Meredith (ankle) and Dylan Parham (back) were both limited participants.

Of course, the headline name is Maxx Crosby. Raiders fans have seen this movie before, he's popped up on the injury report several times this year only to suit up on game day. So yes, it's worth monitoring, but there's no need to slam the panic button just yet.

The rest of the absences, however, feel much more concerning. If they can't get back onto the practice field soon, there's a real chance several of them sit out this weekend.

Las Vegas counters with Geno Smith at the controls, throwing for 2,532 yards with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on a 67.3% completion rate. On the ground, Ashton Jeanty has powered the rushing attack with 635 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Through the air, Brock Bowers leads the receiving corps, posting 49 receptions for 573 yards and five scores. Tre Tucker isn’t far behind, putting up 550 yards and five touchdowns on 44 grabs, while Jeanty has been a factor as a pass catcher too with 251 receiving yards. Four additional Raiders have also surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark on the year, showing how deep the attack can be when it’s rolling.

On the defensive side, Devin White is the tackling machine with a team-best 114 stops, while Maxx Crosby continues to be the top disruptor with eight sacks. Jonah Laulu has added four more as part of a pass-rush group that has totaled 23 sacks and 8 interceptions on the season.

Raiders Injury Report: Zamir White, RB - Questionable , Jordan Meredith, G - Questionable , Michael Mayer, TE - Questionable , Darnay Holmes, CB - Questionable , Dont'e Thornton Jr., - Questionable.

Denver Broncos team news

On the Denver side, it wasn't a clean sheet either. Nate Adkins (knee), DJ Jones (ankle), and Zach Allen (calf) were sidelined Thursday, while Pat Bryant managed to get in limited work.

Denver’s offense continues to hum behind the arm of Bo Nix, who has piled up 2,742 passing yards with 19 touchdowns against 9 interceptions while completing 61.6% of his throws. J.K. Dobbins has been the workhorse on the ground, pacing the backfield with 772 rushing yards and four scores, and RJ Harvey has chipped in another 279 yards to round out the running attack.

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton has been the star of the show, hauling in 50 passes for 711 yards and five touchdowns. Troy Franklin isn’t far behind with 48 catches, 530 yards, and five trips to the end zone of his own, while Marvin Mims Jr. has contributed 242 receiving yards as a complementary piece.

Defensively, Alex Singleton continues to rack up tackles at a ridiculous pace, leading the unit with 95 total stops. In the pass rush department, Nik Bonitto headlines the group with 10.5 sacks, and Jonathon Cooper adds another 7.5. As a whole, the Broncos' defense has terrorized opposing quarterbacks this year, racking up 51 total sacks along with 7 interceptions.

Broncos Injury Report: Jonah Elliss, LB - Questionable , Nate Adkins, TE - Questionable , D.J. Jones, DT - Questionable , Drew Sanders, LB - IR-R , J.K. Dobbins, RB - IR.

Watch and live stream Raiders vs Broncos in the USA

The Raiders vs Broncos game in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Raiders vs Broncos worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Raiders vs Broncos tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Raiders vs Broncos Fantasy Football

Bo Nix sits at QB11 in fantasy points per game, but the box score hardly tells the full story, his week-to-week production has been all over the map. He hasn’t cracked QB1 territory since Week 8, and the advanced numbers back up the inconsistency. Out of 47 eligible quarterbacks, Nix ranks 33rd in yards per attempt, 31st in CPOE, 28th in highly accurate throw rate, and 39th in catchable target rate.

He already hit a wall against this same pass defense back in Week 10, managing just 150 passing yards, one score, and a meager 5.4 YPA, finishing QB25 for the week. Maybe he flips the script this time around, but fantasy managers should treat him as a QB2, not a locked-in starter. Since Week 9, the Raiders have surrendered the 11th-most yards per attempt, the eighth-highest CPOE allowed, and ranked 15th in passer rating allowed, making them a defense that can be beaten, just not one Nix has shown he can solve.

Courtland Sutton continues to hang around fantasy relevance, sitting at WR24 in points per game with 14 deep targets and 10 red-zone looks. He finally got back on track last week with a WR16 finish, his first top-24 showing since Week 7, a reminder of the ceiling that always lurks when Sutton connects on downfield opportunities.

RJ Harvey's usage has quietly been strong. Since Week 11, he's logged 53.1% of snaps, a 28.1% route rate, and an 8.4% target share. That has translated into 15 touches and 58 scrimmage yards per game, producing RB37 and RB2 weeks. Among 55 qualified RBs, he ranks 40th in explosive run rate but 15th in missed tackle rate, showing he wins more with grit than breakaway speed. Another solid outing is on the table this week against an average Raiders run defense. Since Week 9, Las Vegas has been middle of the pack in rushing yards allowed (16th) and rushing success rate (18th) while also giving up the sixth-highest missed-tackle rate, a recipe Harvey can exploit.

Geno Smith was limited on Wednesday due to a foot issue but returned to full participation Thursday and is on track to start Sunday. Even so, he doesn’t belong in fantasy lineups, especially against a fierce Broncos unit.

Ashton Jeanty continues to be a weekly stabilizer, sitting at RB11 in fantasy points per game while averaging 18.7 touches and 73.8 total yards. His offensive line has held him back as a runner, but his work in the passing game has kept his fantasy value afloat. Jeanty has seen eight targets in three straight games, commanding an 18.3% target share since Week 9 with 33 receiving yards per game, 1.30 YPRR, and a 12.8% first-read share. Among 55 qualifying backs, he sits 10th in missed-tackle rate and 35th in yards after contact per attempt.

Once again, he’ll need volume and receiving usage to deliver, because Denver’s run defense has been downright wicked since Week 9 — third-fewest rushing yards allowed, lowest explosive run rate, 12th-fewest missed tackles, and 12th-fewest yards after contact allowed. Jeanty remains playable, but the sledding will be tough between the tackles.

Raiders vs Broncos Game Predictions

If Bo Nix were playing at a higher level, this matchup might look like a full-blown blowout on paper. Even so, the only thing that truly matters heading into Week 14 is that Denver's defense is back to full strength and its pass rush is steamrolling opponents at a near record-setting pace. That's bad news for a Raiders offensive line that has struggled all year.

With that mismatch alone, the Broncos should pull away comfortably. I'm calling a two-score Denver victory, potentially by 14 or more, especially if Nix connects on a few of those deep shots he’s been missing.

Raiders vs Broncos Betting Odds

Spread

Broncos -7.5 (-104)

Raiders +7.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Broncos -400

Raiders +315

Total

OVER 40.5 (-108)

UNDER 40.5 (-112)

Form

LVR - Form All Los Angeles Chargers 31 - 14 Las Vegas Raiders L

Las Vegas Raiders 10 - 24 Cleveland Browns L

Las Vegas Raiders 16 - 33 Dallas Cowboys L

Denver Broncos 10 - 7 Las Vegas Raiders L

Las Vegas Raiders 29 - 30 Jacksonville Jaguars L DEN - Form All Washington Commanders 26 - 27 Denver Broncos W

Denver Broncos 22 - 19 Kansas City Chiefs W

Denver Broncos 10 - 7 Las Vegas Raiders W

Houston Texans 15 - 18 Denver Broncos W

Denver Broncos 44 - 24 Dallas Cowboys W

Head-to-Head Record

LVR Last 5 matches DEN 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Denver Broncos 10 - 7 Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders 19 - 29 Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos 34 - 18 Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders 27 - 14 Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos 16 - 17 Las Vegas Raiders

