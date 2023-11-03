Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch La Liga game today

Atletico Madrid will be looking to go joint-top of La Liga standings with a win over Las Palmas at the Estadio de Gran Canaria on Friday.
The team from Madrid are three points behind current leaders Real Madrid. Second-placed Girona are also on the same points tally. Atletico's nine-game unbeaten run should give them enough confidence to claim all three points away from home.
Las Palmas have been in good form as well, having only lost one out of their last five fixtures. They are heading into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Manacor in the Copa del Rey.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time
|Date:
|November 3, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|4 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Estadio de Gran Canaria
The game between Las Palmas and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Estadio de Gran Canaria on Friday. Kick-off is at 4 pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Las Palmas team news
Las Palmas will once again have to cope without the services of Sandro Ramirez and Fabio Gonzalez, both sidelined due to injury. Jonathan Viera's availability also remains uncertain as he deals with a personal matter.
The team's key players, including Marc Cardona, Saul Coco, Alvaro Valles, and Marvin Park, are set to return for this match after getting their rest in the Copa del Rey game.
Las Palmas predicted XI: Valles; Suarez, Coco, Marmol, S Cardona; Park, Munoz, Perrone, Rodriguez, El Haddadi; M Cardona
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Escandell, Valles, Curbelo
|Defenders:
|Coco, Suarez, Sinkgraven, Cardona, Araujo, Lemos
|Midfielders:
|Perrone, Mfulo, Loiodice, Munoz, Rodriguez, Park
|Forwards:
|El Haddadi, Kaba, M. Cardona, Herrera, Pejino, Pau Ferrer
Atletico Madrid team news
Atletico continue to miss key players such as Samuel Lino, Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar, Vitolo, and Reinildo, all of whom remain unavailable for selection.
In terms of the Atletico lineup, there are unlikely to be any major surprises, with Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann expected to lead the attack.
Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Riquelme; Griezmann, Morata
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oblak, Grbic
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta
|Midfielders:
|Witsel, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino
|Forwards:
|Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 28, 2018
|Atletico Madrid 3 - 0 Las Palmas
|La Liga
|August 27, 2017
|Las Palmas 1 - 5 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|April 29, 2017
|Las Palmas 0 - 5 Atletico Madrid
|La Liga
|January 11, 2017
|Atletico Madrid 2 - 3 Las Palmas
|Copa del Rey
|January 4, 2017
|Las Palmas 0 - 2 Atletico Madrid
|Copa del Rey