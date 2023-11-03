Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch La Liga game today

How to watch the La Liga match between Las Palmas and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will be looking to go joint-top of La Liga standings with a win over Las Palmas at the Estadio de Gran Canaria on Friday.

The team from Madrid are three points behind current leaders Real Madrid. Second-placed Girona are also on the same points tally. Atletico's nine-game unbeaten run should give them enough confidence to claim all three points away from home.

Las Palmas have been in good form as well, having only lost one out of their last five fixtures. They are heading into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Manacor in the Copa del Rey.

Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date: November 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 pm EDT Venue: Estadio de Gran Canaria

The game between Las Palmas and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Estadio de Gran Canaria on Friday. Kick-off is at 4 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Las Palmas team news

Las Palmas will once again have to cope without the services of Sandro Ramirez and Fabio Gonzalez, both sidelined due to injury. Jonathan Viera's availability also remains uncertain as he deals with a personal matter.

The team's key players, including Marc Cardona, Saul Coco, Alvaro Valles, and Marvin Park, are set to return for this match after getting their rest in the Copa del Rey game.

Las Palmas predicted XI: Valles; Suarez, Coco, Marmol, S Cardona; Park, Munoz, Perrone, Rodriguez, El Haddadi; M Cardona

Position Players Goalkeepers: Escandell, Valles, Curbelo Defenders: Coco, Suarez, Sinkgraven, Cardona, Araujo, Lemos Midfielders: Perrone, Mfulo, Loiodice, Munoz, Rodriguez, Park Forwards: El Haddadi, Kaba, M. Cardona, Herrera, Pejino, Pau Ferrer

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico continue to miss key players such as Samuel Lino, Memphis Depay, Thomas Lemar, Vitolo, and Reinildo, all of whom remain unavailable for selection.

In terms of the Atletico lineup, there are unlikely to be any major surprises, with Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann expected to lead the attack.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Riquelme; Griezmann, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Savic, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Witsel, Llorente, Koke, Saul, Lino Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 28, 2018 Atletico Madrid 3 - 0 Las Palmas La Liga August 27, 2017 Las Palmas 1 - 5 Atletico Madrid La Liga April 29, 2017 Las Palmas 0 - 5 Atletico Madrid La Liga January 11, 2017 Atletico Madrid 2 - 3 Las Palmas Copa del Rey January 4, 2017 Las Palmas 0 - 2 Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey

