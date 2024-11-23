How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off against the Denver Nuggets to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on November 23, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

The Lakers score 117.3 points per game on average, while Denver scores 116.5, showing how strong their offense is.

The Nuggets have a clear advantage when it comes to controlling the ball. They average 46.2 rebounds per game, while the Lakers only get 40.1.

Denver is better at making runs than the Lakers; they have 29.6 assists for each game compared to 26.9 for the Lakers. This shows how well they move the ball.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets in an epic NBA action on November 23, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date November 23, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Anthony Davis has led the Lakers with 30.7 points each game on 56.7% shooting coming from the field along with 78.4% from the line for free throws.

LeBron James averages 9.4 assists for each game while completing 35.3 minutes each game with 3.6 turnovers.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status C, Jaxson Hayes Ankle injury Out SG, Jalen Hood-Schifino Groin injury Out

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic excels for the Nuggets, scoring 29.7 points for each game on 56.3% field goal shooting. He also shoots 84.3% from the free-throw line.

Denver Nuggets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Aaron Gordon Calf injury Out PF, Vlatko Cancar Knee injury Out

Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

Before this season, the Lakers and the Nuggets had fought five games against each other. The Nuggets have won four of those five games. Denver beat the Lakers by a score of 108–106 in their most recent game, which was on April 30, 2024. The Lakers' only success in this time was on the 28th of April 2024, when they beat them 119–108. With wins of 112-105 on April 26th, 101-99 on the 23rd of April, along with 114-103 on April 21st, 2024, the Nuggets' consistent power is clear. These games show that they can perform well in close games. Since the Nuggets have won most of their recent games, they will likely go into this one with a mental edge. However, the Lakers, led by Anthony Davis along with LeBron James, have the ability to score a lot of points, which could make this a tough game.

Date Results Apr 30, 2024 Nuggets 108-106 Lakers Apr 28, 2024 Lakers 119-108 Nuggets Apr 26, 2024 Nuggets 112-105 Lakers Apr 23, 2024 Nuggets 101-99 Lakers Apr 21, 2024 Nuggets 114-103 Lakers

More NBA news and coverage