Los Angeles FC vs St Louis City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Los Angeles and St. Louis, as well as kick-off time and team news

Los Angeles FC can go second in the MLS Western Conference as well as close the gap towards the table toppers when they welcome St Louis City to the BMO Stadium.

Wednesday's hosts are two points off currently second-placed Seattle Sounders despite Saturday's 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes, which was the first point that Steve Cherundolo's men picked up in five games.

On other other hand, St Louis are on a three-game winning run with their solitary-goal victory over Toronto at the weekend and would look to steer clear from the chasing pack.

Los Angeles vs St. Louis kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30pm EDT Venue: BMO Stadium

The Major Soccer League (MLS) game between Los Angeles FC and St. Louis City is scheduled for July 12, 2023, at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10:30pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Los Angeles vs St. Louis online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Apple TV.

GOAL will also have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles team news

It will be a while before Maxime Crepeau completely recovers from a broken leg, although the goalkeeper has returned to training. Jesus Murillo and Sergi Palencia are doubts after missing Saturday's game with knocks.

Aaron Long is on international duty with the United States, while Mamadou Fall may be available for selection following the end of his loan spell at Villarreal.

Up front, Denis Bouanga is to be joined by Carlos Vela, with Ilie Sanchez in the middle.

Los Angeles possible XI: McCarthy; Hollingshead, Maldonado, Chiellini, Palacios; Cifuentes, Sanchez, Duenas; Bouanga, Vela, Torres

Position Players Goalkeepers: McCarthy, A. Romero, Jakupovic Defenders: Fall, Murillo, Chiellini, Maldonado, Leone, J. Romero, Dollenmayer, Palacios, Hollingshead, Avila, Rodriguez, Palencia, Gaines, Rosales Midfielders: Acosta, Sanchez, Crisostomo, Moyado, Cifuentes, Tillman, Duenas, Jaime, Bogusz, Biuk, Bouanga, Torres, Malle, Batioja, Maia, Vela Forwards: Ordaz, Subah, Aguirre

St. Louis team news

With Joakim Nilsson ruled out with a knee injury, the duo of Eduard Lowen and Joao Klauss are doubts after missing the trip to Toronto.

Aziel Jackson would be buoyed with his first-ever MLS goal at the weekend, while Akil Watts picked up his maiden assist in this league.

Selected for the MLS All-Star team that will face Arsenal on July 19, along with team-mate Tim Parker, goalkeeper Roman Burki recorded his his sixth clean sheet of the campaign and the 150th overall.

St. Louis possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Bartlett, Parker, Hiebert; Blom; Ostrak, Stroud; Jackson; Gioacchini, Adeniran

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Lundt, Creek Defenders: Nilsson, Hiebert, Parker, Bell, Yaro, Bartlett, Nelson, Pidro, Nerwinski, O'Malley Midfielders: Blom, Watts, Lowen, Perez, Ostrak, Vassilev, Jackson, Jensen, Stroud, Pompeu, Alm Forwards: Klauss, Gioachhini, Glover, Adeniran

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between these two sides across all competitions.

