How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs New York City FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Los Angeles FC and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC will aim for their third straight win in all competitions when they face New York City FC in Saturday's Major League Soccer (MLS) contest at the BMO Stadium in California.

After opening their 2025 MLS campaign with a 1-0 win over Minnesota United, the Black and Gold will play their third home game of the season having defeated Colorado Rapids 1-0 here on Tuesday to make it to the round of 16 stage of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on away goals (2-2 aggregate).

Meanwhile, in their first game of the season last weekend, the Pigeons conceded a 100th-minute goal in their 2-2 league draw against Inter Miami.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Los Angeles FC and New York City FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Los Angeles FC vs New York City FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Stadium

MLS match between Los Angeles FC and New York City FC will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Los Angeles FC team news

The hosts are set to remain without Maxime Chanot, Lorenzo Dellavalle and Odin Holm due to head, thigh, and ankle injuries, respectively.

Despite scoring in LA's MLS opener, Jeremy Ebobisse may lose his starting spot to Olivier Giroud once again, but the likes of Mark Delgado and Igor Jesus are expected to keep their places in the XI.

New York City FC team news

After missing their season opener with injuries, Thiago Martins, Malachi Jones and Tayvon Gray would remain confined to the treatment room; while Santiago Rodriguez took a transfer to Brasileirao side Botafogo.

Alonso Martinez will continue to lead the line of attack for the visitors.

