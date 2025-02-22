How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United will play the curtain-raising fixture of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season when the two sides clash at the BMO Stadium on Saturday.

The previous meeting at the venue resulted in a 2-0 win for the Black and Gold, who eventually topped the Western Conference in the regular season besides clinching the 2024 U.S. Open Cup.

On the other hand, the Loons will aim to improve on their sixth-place finish in the Western Conference and 10th overall last term.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans in the US can also catch the live action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FOX Deportes and FOX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Stadium

MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Los Angeles FC team news

Apart from losing Cristian Oliver, Mario Gonzalez and Mateusz Bogusz in the transfer window, LAFC signed Cengiz Under, Odin Thiago Holm, Artem Smolyakov, Igor Jesus, Yaw Yeboah, Nkosi Tafari Burgess and Marco Delgado.

Veteran Olivier Giroud will be expected to lead the line alongside David Martinez and Denis Bouanga.

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota added the likes of Owen Gene, Ho-yeon Jung, Nicolas Romero and Wil Trapp to their roster; while Matus Kmet, Mikael Marques, Patrick Weah, Teemu Pukki and Franco Fragapane have all left the club.

It could be a partnership between Kelvin Yeboah and Tani Oluwaseyi up front, with Trapp likely to join Robin Lod and Joaquin Pereyra in midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links