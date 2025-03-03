How to watch today's Laces vs Rose Unrivaled game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the Unrivaled matchup between the Laces and the Rose, including how to watch and team news.

Laces (5-6) and Rose (6-5) are set to face off once more on Monday at Wayfair Arena in Miami, marking their second and final showdown of the Unrivaled regular season.

Their previous encounter on January 27 saw Laces emerge victorious with a 69-55 triumph.

Currently in the midst of a three-game skid, Laces suffered a heart-breaking 64-63 defeat to Vinyl last Friday and are battling to hold onto the No. 3 seed in the Unrivaled standings. Just one spot above them, Rose sits in second place, clinging to a narrow one-game advantage. They, too, are looking for a response after falling 71-62 to Mist last Saturday.

Laces vs Rose: Date and tip-off time

The Laces will square off against the Rose in a highly-anticipated Unrivaled clash on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT from Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida, located near the Doral and Hialeah regions of the city.

Date Monday, March 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Wayfair Arena Location Miami, FL

How to watch Laces vs Rose on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Laces and Rose live on:

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Laces team news & key players

Tiffany Hayes (concussion) and Jackie Young (knee) have been sidelined for an extended stretch, while Kate Martin (leg) was absent from Laces' matchup against the Vinyl. There's a chance Martin could remain out for additional games.

Rose team news & key players

Chelsea Gray scored 38 points, tying the league-high set by Collier on Feb. 8, despite Rose's 71-62 loss to Mist. She also had eight rebounds. Angel Reese was quiet by her standards, scoring only eight points and 13 boards.

