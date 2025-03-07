How to watch today's Laces vs Phantom Unrivaled game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the Unrivaled matchup between the Laces and the Phantom, including how to watch and team news.

Laces (5-7) and Phantom (3-9) are set to square off once again this Friday at Wayfair Arena in Miami, wrapping up their head-to-head battles for the Unrivaled regular season.

Monday night saw second-place Rose grind out a hard-fought 58-53 victory over Laces, securing their place in the four-team playoff bracket. Meanwhile, league leaders Lunar Owls made light work of bottom-dwelling Phantom, cruising to a 92-79 win that officially ended the Ghost Gang’s postseason hopes.

Laces’ defeat also added another twist to the race for the final two playoff spots. With Laces, Vinyl, and Mist all sitting on identical 5-7 records, Vinyl currently holds the upper hand in tiebreakers, locking them into third place. Mist follows in fourth, leaving Laces on the outside looking in—for now.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Laces vs Phantom Unrivaled game, plus plenty more.

Laces vs Phantom: Date and tip-off time

The Laces will square off against the Phantom in a highly-anticipated Unrivaled clash on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT from Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida, located near the Doral and Hialeah regions of the city.

Date Friday, March 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Wayfair Arena Location Miami, FL

How to watch Laces vs Phantom on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Laces and Phantom live on:

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Laces team news & key players

Kayla McBride spearheaded Laces’ offense with a 20-point outing, while Hayes chipped in 13 in the battle against Rose. Alyssa Thomas, back to her signature "Engine" mode after a lengthy injury layoff, delivered a near triple-double with 12 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists.

Laces will continue to be without Kate Martin, who remains sidelined indefinitely. Meanwhile, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, who made just two appearances for the team, has been ruled out for the rest of the Unrivaled season due to injury.

Phantom team news & key players

Satou Sabally paced Phantom with a team-high 21 points, while Natisha Hiedeman put on a shooting clinic for her new squad, knocking down 6-of-7 from beyond the arc en route to a 20-point performance. Brittney Griner contributed across the board, tallying 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

With their postseason hopes already dashed, Phantom’s final two regular-season matchups hold no playoff implications.

More Unrivaled news and coverage