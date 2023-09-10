LA Galaxy vs St Louis City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Galaxy and St. Louis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Sunday, a crucial matchup between Los Angeles Galaxy and St. Louis City will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park as Major League Soccer action continues play.

Currently leading the Western Conference rankings and having had a strong start to the season are St. Louis City. The away team will need to do better in this game after suffering a 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the previous week.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, have had a difficult year and are now in 13th position in the league table. The hosts must step it up this weekend after Houston Dynamo held them to a scoreless draw in their last match.

LA Galaxy vs St Louis City kick-off time

Date: Sep 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy and St Louis City face off on September 10 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 5:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch LA Galaxy vs St Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

The only injury concern in the LA Galaxy squad is Jonathan dos Santos who has a calf injury. The Mexican remains doubtful for the trip to Charlotte. Starman Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is likely to miss the rest of the season after having torn his ACL.

Galaxy possible XI: Klinsmann; Calegari, Zavaleta, Neal, Aude; Alvarez, Aguirre, Rosell, Edwards; Puig; Jovelic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Jovelic, Judd

St. Louis team news

Due to a shoulder injury, Nicholas Gioacchini sat out of St Louis' match against SKC, while Nokkvi Thorisson and Anthony Markanich made their season debuts in the starting lineup. Jake Nerwinski has only started one game since the Leagues Cup ended, and he missed their game last Saturday due to a red card suspension. Joao Klauss has missed a substantial amount of time this season due to injury, but he has come off the bench in their past three matches.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Watts, Yaro, Parker, Hiebert; Blom, Alm, Stroud, Jackson; Gioacchini, Adeniran.

Position Players Goalkeepers Burki, Lundt Defenders Parker, Pidro, Nervenski, Nelson, Watts, Yaro Midfielders Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Ostrak, Stroud, Perez, Martins, Sneijder, O'Malley, Pompeu Forwards Gioacchini, Adeniran, Alm, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

LA Galaxy and St Louis City have only played each other once before, a 1-1 draw earlier this year.

