How to watch today's LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between LA Galaxy and St. Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Yet to open their account across all competitions this season, LA Galaxy will welcome St. Louis City to Dignity Health Sports Park for a Major League Soccer (MLS) tie on Sunday.

The Galaxy suffered back-to-back losses to San Diego and Vancouver Whitecaps in their opening league games, and having entered the CONCACAF Champions Cup as MLS Cup 2024 champions, LA were beaten by Herediano 1-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 stage.

Meanwhile, St. Louis are also winless following consecutive goalless league draws against Colorado Rapids and San Diego.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), MLS match between LA Galaxy and St. Louis City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dignity Health Sports Park

The

MLS match between LA Galaxy and St. Louis City will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Sunday, March 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

LA Galaxy team news

Los Galacticos head coach Greg Vanney has several injury issues to deal with, as Riqui Puig, Mauricio Cuevas, Lucas Sanabria, Miki Yamane, Joseph Paintsil and Matheus Nascimento have all missed recent games with their respective concerns.

January signings Zanka and Harbor Miller will battle to keep their places in the XI, with Isaiah Parente also pushing for a start after coming off the bench against the Whitecaps last weekend.

St. Louis City team news

Jake Girdwood-Reich, Joakim Nilsson, Jayden Reid and Rasmus Alm are all nursing their own injuries, while Timo Baumgartl remains a doubt due to illness.

Roman Burki will look for another clean sheet in goal, with Celio Pompeu aiming for his second appearance of the season. Cedric Teuchert could partner Simon Becher up front once again.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links