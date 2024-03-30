This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders find themselves at opposite ends of Major Soccer League (MLS) Western Conference table when they square against each other at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

Greg Vanney's men will be looking to maintain their five-game unbeaten start after defeating Sporting Kansas City 3-2 at Children's Mercy Park last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Sounders are yet to register a win this season after four games. Brian Schmetzer's side last faced a 3-2 loss to San Jose Earthquakes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 30, 2024
Kick-off time:10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT
Venue:Dignity Health Sports Park

MLS match between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT on Saturday, March 30, in the United States (US).

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

LA Galaxy team news

Defender Jalen Neal is ruled out with an abdominal injury that he has been carrying since July last year.

On the other hand, Martin Caceres is after serving his one-match ban against Sporting KC.

LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Aude, Yoshida, Zavaleta, Yamane; Puig, Cerrillo, Delgado; Paintsil, Joveljic, Gabriel

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Micovic, McCarthy, Scott
Defenders:Yoshida, Ferkranus, Caceres, Zavaleta, Aude, Nelson, Yamane, Cuevas
Midfielders:Brugman, Cerrillo, Puig, Delgado, Aguirre, Vivi, Perez, Lepley
Forwards:Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Seattle Sounders team news

Braudilio Rodrigues, Reed Baker-Whiting and Pedro de la Vega are all nursing hamstring injuries, while Joao Paulo is out with a hip problem.

Having started as a substitute against SJ Earthquakes, Danny Musovski could possibly be handed a start on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Nouhou, Ragen, Gomez, A. Roldan; C. Roldan, Leyva, Kitahara, Teves; Morris, Ruidiaz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Frei, Thomas, Castro
Defenders:Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Nathan, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker
Midfielders:Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Rusnak, Chu
Forwards:Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
October 4, 2023Seattle Sounders 2-1 LA GalaxyMLS
May 10, 2023LA Galaxy 3-1 Seattle SoundersUS Open Cup
April 1, 2023LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle SoundersMLS
August 19, 2022LA Galaxy 3-3 Seattle SoundersMLS
March 12, 2022Seattle Sounders 3-2 LA GalaxyMLS

Useful links

