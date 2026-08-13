Major League Soccer's reigning champions endured one of the most dramatic falls in league history last year. LA Galaxy, six-time MLS Cup winners, went winless in their first ten matches of the 2025 season while defending the title they'd won just months earlier, the worst start by a defending champion in MLS history, and missed the playoffs entirely.

Despite that historic slump, the club opted for continuity, signing head coach Greg Vanney to a contract extension in May 2025 rather than making a change. Vanney's Galaxy have shown signs of life in 2026, sitting 10th in the Western Conference as the season heads into its final stretch, and the club remains in the hunt in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where they've reached the quarter-finals. GOAL has all the information you need on catching LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park for the rest of the season, including where to find tickets and how much they'll cost you.

Upcoming LA Galaxy tickets for sale and ticket prices

The 2026 MLS regular season runs through November 7, with no matches in June due to the FIFA World Cup. LA Galaxy play 17 home games across the season, listed in full below. Matches already played show the final result; upcoming fixtures are ready for ticket purchase.

Date Fixture Result / Tickets Sun, Feb 22, 2026 LA Galaxy vs New York City FC 1-1 draw (final) Sat, Feb 28, 2026 LA Galaxy vs Charlotte FC 3-0 win (final) Sat, Mar 14, 2026 LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City 1-2 loss (final) Sat, Apr 4, 2026 LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United FC 1-2 loss (final) Sun, Apr 26, 2026 LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake 2-1 win (final) Sat, May 2, 2026 LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-1 draw (final) Sat, May 23, 2026 LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo FC 1-1 draw (final) Fri, Jul 17, 2026 LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC (El Trafico) 0-3 loss (final) Wed, Jul 22, 2026 LA Galaxy vs St Louis CITY SC 1-3 loss (final) Sat, Aug 1, 2026 LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas 0-0 draw (final) Wed, Aug 19, 2026 LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Tickets Sat, Sep 5, 2026 LA Galaxy vs New England Revolution Tickets Sat, Sep 12, 2026 LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders FC Tickets Sat, Sep 26, 2026 LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Tickets Wed, Oct 14, 2026 LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Tickets Sat, Oct 17, 2026 LA Galaxy vs San Diego FC Tickets Sat, Oct 31, 2026 LA Galaxy vs Austin FC Tickets

The Galaxy close out the regular season on the road at Real Salt Lake on November 7. Should they qualify, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run from mid-November through December.

Where to buy LA Galaxy tickets?

The continued growth of MLS, aided by the influx of European club superstars in recent seasons and the buildup to the 2026 FIFA World Cup being co-hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada, has kept turnouts high across the league. Prices across the board remain elevated for most teams as a result.

Basic single-game passes can be purchased through the club's official website, AXS, and Ticketmaster. If official allocations are sold out, or you're chasing a specific seat close to matchday, secondary retailers such as StubHub are a reliable way to secure a ticket, with listings covering every part of Dignity Health Sports Park.

As the only way to guarantee a seat at every home game, season ticket packages remain the most reliable route for fans wanting to attend the full campaign, with demand staying strong across MLS amid the buildup to this summer's World Cup. Availability can be found on the club's official website.

How much are LA Galaxy tickets?

Like most MLS fixtures, you can choose from a range of ticketing options for individual games, with prices typically retailing for LA Galaxy from around $20 up to $200 through official channels, while a handful of exclusive pitchside tickets go for even more.

Those prices can fluctuate depending on the game and opponent, with fixtures against close rivals, both on a geographical and competitive basis, potentially subject to inflation in regards to the category of the fixture.

Certain games, such as El Trafico against Los Angeles FC, are traditionally the hottest ticket of the Galaxy's home calendar, with the all-time series standing at 10-9-7 in the Galaxy's favor. The 2026 meeting so far, a 0-3 defeat in July, went the other way, with the reverse fixture at BMO Stadium still to come in October.

The stadium is primarily seated, though there are sections behind one goal with safe standing general admission, offering the cheapest tickets available on a match-by-match basis to supporters. Top-of-the-range fieldside seating, lining up alongside the pitch close to the sidelines, runs closer to the $450 mark.

For the widest choice of seating and the best chance of finding tickets for sold-out or high-demand fixtures, StubHub remains one of the most reliable secondary options for LA Galaxy games throughout the season.

Can I buy LA Galaxy tickets without a membership?

You don't have to be a member to purchase an LA Galaxy ticket, with tickets available to pick up through AXS like you would pick up a ticket for a concert or theatrical event.

LA Galaxy doesn't currently offer a membership scheme outside its season ticket packages, which offer access to a number of events and discounts.

LA Galaxy matches at Dignity Health Sports Park

Fans looking to take in LA Galaxy matches this season will get tickets to see them in action at their regular home ground of Dignity Health Sports Park, located in the city of Carson, roughly 13 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. Built on the California State University campus at Dominguez Hills, it has been the team's home since 2003.

The 27,000-capacity stadium was built specifically for soccer and rehoused the team following their move from the historic Rose Bowl. While it may not be the largest among MLS grounds, it is nevertheless the second-biggest soccer-specific venue in the United States after Nashville SC's Geodis Park.

The venue has also been used for international fixtures, hosting games during the 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2022 SheBelieves Cup, as well as three games for the United States men's national rugby union team. The Los Angeles Chargers also played several games between 2017 and 2019, while it will form part of the city's plans for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.