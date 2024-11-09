How to watch today's LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

It's an interconference clash in Los Angeles as two teams, both hungry for a victory, hit the hardwood. The Toronto Raptors head west to face the LA Clippers on Saturday night. Toronto is coming off a 122-107 road loss to Sacramento on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Clippers played on the road against Sacramento on Friday night as part of a back-to-back after notching a 110-98 win at home over Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Historically, the Raptors hold a narrow edge in the all-time regular-season series with a 29-27 lead. However, the Clippers have claimed the last four matchups, including a decisive 127-107 road victory in their latest meeting on January 26, 2024.

LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors: Date and tip-off time

The LA Clippers and the Toronto Raptors in a highly anticipated NBA game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Toronto Raptors live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Local TV channel: FDSN SC

FDSN SC Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to LA Clippers vs Toronto Raptors play-by-play commentary on radio

LA Clippers team news & key performers

Kawhi Leonard (knee) remains sidelined and is projected to miss several more weeks, though he is expected to see the court at some point this season. Mo Bamba (knee) also missed Wednesday’s opener and lacks a definitive timeline for his return, so keep an eye out for any updates.

Norman Powell has stepped up as the team’s scoring leader, posting at least 20 points in each of his last three games. He’s averaging an impressive 25 points per game and has quickly become a key offensive option in Leonard's absence. Powell is selective with his shots, connecting on 53% of his field-goal attempts, and should integrate well with the team's offense once Leonard returns. James Harden ranks third in the league for assists per game (9.4) and continues to showcase his skills as one of the top playmakers in the NBA.

Toronto Raptors team news & key performers

Bruce Brown (knee) has yet to make his season debut and remains out indefinitely, while Kelly Olynyk (back) is also on an unclear timetable. Scottie Barnes (orbital) was injured on October 28 against Denver and is expected to be sidelined until at least late November. Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) sustained an injury during the season opener against Cleveland on October 23 and has missed the last eight games, though he is anticipated to return for this game. Garrett Temple (back) is doubtful for this matchup.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 27/01/24 Toronto Raptors 107-127 Los Angeles Clippers NBA 11/01/24 Los Angeles Clippers 126-120 Toronto Raptors NBA 09/03/23 Los Angeles Clippers 108-100 Toronto Raptors NBA 28/12/22 Toronto Raptors 113-124 Los Angeles Clippers NBA 17/03/22 Los Angeles Clippers 100-103 Toronto Raptors NBA

