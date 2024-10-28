This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers Getty Images
Watch the Cavaliers on national and local TV with Fubo
Neeraj Sharma

Cleveland Cavaliers 2024 NBA schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers basketball games anywhere in the United States.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to build on last season’s performance after securing 48 victories and bowing out in the second round of the playoffs. The goal for the upcoming year is to reach the 50-win threshold once more, a feat they last accomplished two seasons ago.

However, Cleveland faces recurring challenges with their roster setup, particularly the somewhat clunky offensive fit between Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in the frontcourt, paired with the undersized backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

Heading into the offseason, the Cavaliers had two significant areas of concern: a lack of frontcourt floor spacing and the need for a reliable three-and-D wing. Unfortunately, those gaps remain unaddressed, unless you count the selection of Jaylon Tyson from the University of California in the draft, although relying heavily on a rookie can be risky.

While the Cavs should comfortably make the playoffs again, their unresolved issues could pose challenges in securing a top seed.

From preseason, regular season to the playoffs, here's a detailed guide to the broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the 2024-25 season.

Jarrett Allen Cleveland Cavaliers 2024Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers upcoming NBA fixtures

DateOpponentTimeTV Channel
Oct 23, 2024@ Toronto7:30 pmBally Sports Ohio
Oct 25, 2024vs Detroit7:30 pmBally Sports Ohio
Oct 26, 2024@ Washington7:00 pmBally Sports Ohio
Oct 28, 2024@ New York7:30 pmBally Sports Ohio
Oct 30, 2024vs L.A. Lakers7:00 pmBally Sports Ohio
Nov 1, 2024vs Orlando7:00 pmESPN
Nov 2, 2024@ Milwaukee8:00 pmBally Sports Ohio
Nov 4, 2024vs Milwaukee7:00 pmNBA TV
Nov 6, 2024@ New Orleans8:00 pmBally Sports Ohio
Nov 8, 2024vs Golden St.7:30 pmBally Sports Ohio
Nov 9, 2024vs Brooklyn7:30 pmNBA TV
Nov 11, 2024@ Chicago8:00 pmBally Sports Ohio
Nov 13, 2024@ Philadelphia7:30 pmBally Sports Ohio
Nov 15, 2024vs Chicago7:30 pmBally Sports Ohio
Nov 17, 2024vs Charlotte6:00 pmBally Sports Ohio
Nov 19, 2024@ Boston7:00 pmTNT
Nov 20, 2024vs New Orleans7:30 pmBally Sports Ohio
Nov 24, 2024vs Toronto7:30 pmBally Sports Ohio
Nov 27, 2024vs Atlanta7:00 pmBally Sports Ohio
Nov 29, 2024@ Atlanta8:30 pmNBA TV
Dec 1, 2024vs Boston6:00 pmBally Sports Ohio
Dec 3, 2024vs Washington7:00 pmBally Sports Ohio
Dec 5, 2024vs Denver7:00 pmNBA TV
Dec 7, 2024@ Charlotte1:00 pmBally Sports Ohio
Dec 8, 2024@ Miami6:00 pmBally Sports Ohio
Dec 20, 2024vs Milwaukee7:30 pmNBA TV
Dec 21, 2024vs Philadelphia8:00 pmBally Sports Ohio
Dec 23, 2024vs Utah7:00 pmBally Sports Ohio
Dec 27, 2024@ Denver9:00 pmBally Sports Ohio
Dec 30, 2024@ Golden St.10:00 pmBally Sports Ohio
Dec 31, 2024@ L.A. Lakers9:00 pmBally Sports Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers NBA games in local markets

While each NBA team has a Regional Sports Network that carries its local games, some will also air on national television on channels like ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT. To be specific, the Cavs will have 16 nationally televised games during the 2024-25 season. ESPN and TNT will carry four each, with NBA TV carrying eight.

Despite the bankruptcy filing of Diamond Sports, the parent company of Bally Sports Ohio, Cavaliers games will still be shown locally on the network for the 2024-25 NBA season.

There's direct-to-consumer streaming options available, which can be useful to complement another TV provider. However, in our experience, the cost may not be justified. Bally Sports+ is priced at $20 per month, while MSG+ comes in at $30 per month. Although it may seem like a way to cut costs, you’ll likely be disappointed when you miss nationally televised games – which occur at least once a month. Additionally, not every team offers this streaming option, and if you frequently travel outside your home market, you’ll lose access to your team's games.

Cable providers such as Xfinity, DISH, and DIRECTV offer Bally Sports, as do streaming services such as DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo, both of whom provide more options for catching NBA teams' regional sports networks (RSNs) than other providers (see the table below). If you live outside of the local market, you can catch games with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Darius Garland Cleveland Cavaliers 2024Getty Images
Streaming ServiceNational GamesRegional Games
DIRECTV STREAMABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TVBally Sports Network, YES, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Spectrum Sportsnet, MSG, Root Sports Northwest, Monumental
FuboABC, ESPN, NBA TVBally Sports Network, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Root, and Monumental
SlingABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TVN/A
Hulu Live TVABC, ESPN, TNTNBC Sports, Monumental
YouTube TVABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TVNBC Sports, Monumental
MaxTNTN/A

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers NBA games With An OTA Antenna

Hoping to catch Cleveland Cavaliers games for free? Unfortunately, ABC won't be airing any of the Cavaliers' matchups during the 2024 NBA season. However, for other teams, you can still watch ABC for free by setting up an over-the-air antenna.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

If you’d rather stream Cleveland Cavaliers games, you can grab a free trial from a streaming service like Fubo or DirecTV Stream.

How to watch the 2024-25 Cleveland Cavaliers season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NBA games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial.

In the United States, basketball fans have access to four types of streaming platforms this season. There are four multi-channel services offering both national and regional games (Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, YouTube TV), two dedicated solely to national broadcasts (Sling, Max), multiple region-specific platforms (DTC platforms like MSG+, Bally Sports+), and one service focused on out-of-market matchups (NBA League Pass). These categories represent the primary options for streaming basketball.

Cleveland Cavaliers TV Schedule

OpponentChannelDTV StreamFuboHuluSling TVYouTube
@ Toronto RaptorsBally Sports Ohio$29---
vs Detroit PistonsBally Sports Ohio$29---
@ Washington WizardsBally Sports Ohio$29---
@ New York KnicksBally Sports Ohio$29---
vs Los Angeles LakersNo Local Telecast-----
vs Orlando MagicESPN
@ Milwaukee BucksBally Sports Ohio$29---
vs Milwaukee BucksNBA TV$15$8-$11$11
@ New Orleans PelicansBally Sports Ohio$29---
vs Golden State WarriorsNo Local Telecast-----
vs Brooklyn NetsNBA TV$15$8-$11$11
@ Chicago BullsBally Sports Ohio$29---
@ Philadelphia 76ersBally Sports Ohio$29---
vs Chicago BullsBally Sports Ohio$29---
vs Charlotte HornetsBally Sports Ohio$29---
@ Boston CelticsTNT-
vs New Orleans PelicansBally Sports Ohio$29---
vs Toronto RaptorsBally Sports Ohio$29---
vs Atlanta HawksBally Sports Ohio$29---
@ Atlanta HawksNBA TV$15$8-$11$11
vs Boston CelticsBally Sports Ohio$29---
vs Washington WizardsBally Sports Ohio$29---
vs Denver NuggetsNBA TV$15$8-$11$11
@ Charlotte HornetsBally Sports Ohio$29---
@ Miami HeatBally Sports Ohio$29---
vs Milwaukee BucksNBA TV$15$8-$11$11
vs Philadelphia 76ersBally Sports Ohio$29---
vs Utah JazzBally Sports Ohio$29---
@ Denver NuggetsBally Sports Ohio$29---
@ Golden State WarriorsNo Local Telecast-----
@ Los Angeles LakersNo Local Telecast-----

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers NBA games on DirecTV Stream

  • Suggested Plan: CHOICE
  • Price: $108.99 plus RSN fees ($15)
  • Free Trial: Yes, 5-Days
  • Channels: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM boasts the widest range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), including Bally Sports Ohio, compared to other live TV streaming services. To access RSN livestreams, you'll need to subscribe to the DTV Stream Choice package or higher. The package starts with a five-day free trial and is priced at $108.99 per month, not including RSN fees, which add approximately $15 per month.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

Watch Cleveland Cavaliers NBA games with DirecTV Stream
Start a 5-day free trial now!

With DIRECTV STREAM, you'll still encounter blackouts for out-of-market games. However, you can sidestep these restrictions by adding NBA League Pass to your subscription for as low as $14.99 per month. This combo allows you to catch every NBA game, combining League Pass access with the channels provided by DIRECTV STREAM.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the Cleveland Cavaliers, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

🏷️💸SALE:- Choose $15 OFF each month for the first 2 months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers NBA games on Fubo

  • Suggested Plan: Pro
  • Price: $79.99 plus RSN fees
  • Free Trial: Yes, 7-Days
  • Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

To catch Cleveland Cavaliers games, you can tune in via Bally Sports Ohio, NBA TV and ESPN with their Pro package, priced at $94.99 per month. However, it's important to mention that TNT is not included in this lineup.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Start a FuboTV subscription today
Find the best deals

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

🏷️💸SALE:- Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $64.99 (normally $95) after your Free Trial

Caris LeVert Cleveland Cavaliers 2024Getty Images

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers NBA games on Sling TV and Hulu+ (Not ideal)

Start a Sling TV subscription today
Find the best deals

You can watch Cleveland Cavaliers games on TNT, ESPN2, ESPN, NBA TV, and ESPN3 with Sling Orange's Sports Extra package, which costs $51 per month. However, Sling doesn’t offer Spectrum SportsNet.

Likewise, Hulu + Live TV doesn't include Spectrum SportsNet, but for $77 a month, you’ll have access to a broad range of live sports, TV series, movies, and other entertainment. You’ll also be able to catch Cavaliers games aired on ABC and ESPN. With perks like unlimited DVR storage and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously, it’s an ideal option for households with diverse viewing preferences. Plus, Disney+ is bundled into the deal.

However, we don't recommend Hulu Live TV for the NBA. It does not offer NBA TV in their lineup and you can’t access most regional sports networks.

Can I watch the Cleveland Cavaliers with Max?

You can catch any Cleveland games broadcast on TNT through the B/R Sports Add-On package. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, it’s currently offered at no extra charge with a standard Max subscription, which begins at $9.99 per month.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package also features NHL games on TNT, select NCAA March Madness matchups, and U.S. Soccer events.

Watch TNT and TBS NBA games on Max
Sign up today!

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers out-of-market NBA games

If you're looking to catch Cleveland Cavaliers games outside of your local market during the 2024 season, NBA League Pass offers the most comprehensive access. It features all games not blacked out nationally or locally as well as the channel NBA TV.

For those seeking more features, NBA League Pass Premium includes everything from the standard pass, plus the ability to stream games live and on-demand on up to three devices at once. You’ll also get exclusive access to the in-arena feed for any game of your choice.

The current cost for NBA League Pass is $15 per month, while the Premium version is priced at $23 per month. Both subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.

Watch the game live with an NBA League Pass
Sign up!

Nationally televised games are blacked out for all NBA League Pass subscribers. This applies to matchups aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in the U.S., as well as those broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

Due to this limitation, you won’t be able to stream any All-Star Weekend events, the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any NBA playoff games via this service. To watch those, you'll need to find alternative ways to access the channels broadcasting the game you're interested in.

You do get to listen to the local radio broadcasts for all live games through NBA League Pass, so if you are interested in a game that is blacked out to you, you are not completely shut out from following the action live.

Watch Cleveland Cavaliers Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of TV market, another dependable way to watch Cleveland Cavaliers is with a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (NBA League Pass is the ticket you need if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Useful links