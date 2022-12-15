Kroos explains why Varane is the ‘complete package’ for France and Man Utd

Toni Kroos has been showering praise on former Real Madrid team-mate Raphael Varane, with the French defender considered to be the “complete package”.

Centre-half spent 10 years with Real Madrid

Moved to Old Trafford in summer of 2022

Looking to become a two-time World Cup winner

WHAT HAPPENED? That reputation was forged across 10 successful years at Santiago Bernabeu, with Varane becoming a world champion and four-time Champions League winner during a memorable spell in the Spanish capital. The 29-year-old left for Manchester United in the summer of 2021, but he is back in the hunt for global glory with France at another World Cup and has shown with Premier League heavyweights why he must be considered one of the very best in the business.

WHAT THEY SAID: German midfielder Kroos is very much of that opinion, with the Blancos star telling Real Total of a classy operator that makes life extremely difficult for opposition attackers: “Incredibly fast. Really one of the fastest teammates, I would even say. There were a few quick ones. He’s really incredible. I haven’t seen anyone run away from him in the time here. He was a solid pillar with us alongside (Sergio) Ramos in the really big years. He did an outstanding job and a really complete package. He doesn’t do miracles with the ball up front but is a highly awkward defender to play against. You can’t beat him in the air, as I said, he’s incredibly fast, can’t run away from him either. Good man.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Varane feared that he would miss the 2022 World Cup at one stage, with an unfortunate injury picked up against Chelsea in October seeing him leave the field at Stamford Bridge in tears.

WHAT NEXT? Varane has worked his way back to full fitness and favour within Didier Deschamps’ international set-up, and will be looking to claim a second World Cup winners’ medal when facing Argentina on Sunday.