How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Seattle Kraken is ready to host the Toronto Maple Leafs to begin a high-voltage NHL clash on February 6, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Before this game, the Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 6-3 due to a hat-trick from William Nylander.

Seattle's overall record is 23-28-4, including a 13-13-4 home record. When the Kraken take greater penalties than their opponents, they are 4-10-1.

Toronto is 13-8-2 away from home and has an overall record of 32-19-2. The Maple Leafs performed excellently in close games, winning 11 and losing 2 with 2 ties in matches that were decided by one goal.

This is the second time the sides will meet this season, and in the first game, the Maple Leafs won 4-1. Nylander led Toronto in that game with two goals.

Seattle Kraken vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Seattle Kraken will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in an exciting NHL battle on February 6, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington.

Date February 6, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Seattle Kraken vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Seattle Kraken team news

Chandler Stephenson has scored 10 goals and made 29 assists.

Jaden Schwartz has contributed two assists and five goals in the past ten games.

Seattle Kraken injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ryker Evans Upper body injury Day-to-Day Jordan Eberle Pelvis injury Out

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Mitchell Marner has scored 16 goals and provided 54 assists.

William Nylander has scored nine goals and provided two assists in the last ten games.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jani Hakanpaa Knee injury Out Anthony Stolarz Knee injury Out

Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

The Maple Leafs have defeated the Seattle Kraken in their last five meetings on the road, winning four of them. The Leafs won strongly on the first of November 2024 (4-1), the 22nd of January 2024 (3-1), and the first of December 2023 (4-3), and they also had a solid 5-1 victory on the 27th of February 2023.

The Kraken's only win was a 5-1 victory against the Leafs on the sixth of January 2023. Toronto has done well against Seattle recently, due to their strong offense and depth. This means the Maple Leafs are expected to do better in this game.

The Kraken could be a test if they can repeat their earlier win and take advantage of any mistakes from Toronto, especially during penalties where Seattle has had difficulties.

Date Results Nov 01, 2024 Leafs 4-1 Kraken Jan 22, 2024 Leafs 3-1 Kraken Dec 01,2023 Leafs 4-3 Kraken Feb 27, 2023 Leafs 5-1 Kraken Jan 06, 2023 Kraken 5-1 Leafs

