How to watch today’s Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Seattle Kraken will host the Los Angeles Kings to open a high-voltage NHL game on April 15, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.
Seattle's 17.9% conversion rate (ranked 26th) and the Los Angeles Kings' 7.1% conversion rate (ranked 28th) which is among the lowest in the league.
On the penalty kill, though, the Kings have a considerable advantage—they rank sixth at 81.8%, while the Kraken comes in at 21st with 77.4%.
In face-offs, the Kings are also in first place with 50.7% of draws won (14th), whereas the Kraken are in the worst place with 48.6% (24th).
Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time
Date
April 15, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Venue
Climate Pledge Arena
Location
Seattle, Washington
How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: Fubo
Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings team news
Seattle Kraken team news
Joey Daccord has been recording a 27-22-5 record with two shutouts, a .909 save percentage, and a 2.69 GAA.
Jared McCann has scored 60 points with 38 assists and 22 goals.
Jaden Schwartz has contributed to the goal totals this season with 25 goals, including 191 shots on goal and six on the power play.
Seattle Kraken injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Philipp Grubauer
Illness
Day-to-Day
Los Angeles Kings team news
Darcy Kuemper has been recording a 30-11-7 record with five shutouts, a .921 save percentage, and a 2.05 GAA.
David Rittich has been going 15-13-2 without recording a shutout and with a .890 SV% and a 2.71 GAA.
Adrian Kempe has 68 points with 35 assists and 33 goals.
Los Angeles Kings injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Joel Edmundson
Upper body injury
Day-to-Day
Tanner Jeannot
Undisclosed
Out
Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record
The Seattle Kraken have dominated their last five encounters with the Los Angeles Kings, including two close 2-1 wins and a decisive 4-2 victory earlier this season. Seattle has continuously kept games tight and found ways to win, even if the Kings did accomplish a dominant 5-2 victory last April and defeated the Kraken 2-1 in one game. The Kraken's recent success and capacity to contain L.A.'s offensive suggest that this forthcoming matchup may be another close contest with few goals, in which disciplined defensive play and goaltending will be crucial.
Date
Results
Apr 08, 2025
Kraken 2-1 Kings
Jan 19, 2025
Kraken 4-2 Kings
Nov 24, 2024
Kings 2-1 Kraken
Apr 04, 2024
Kings 5-2 Kraken
Dec 21, 2023
Kraken 2-1 Kings