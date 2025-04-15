How to watch today’s Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Seattle Kraken and the Los Angeles Kings, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Seattle Kraken will host the Los Angeles Kings to open a high-voltage NHL game on April 15, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

Seattle's 17.9% conversion rate (ranked 26th) and the Los Angeles Kings' 7.1% conversion rate (ranked 28th) which is among the lowest in the league.

On the penalty kill, though, the Kings have a considerable advantage—they rank sixth at 81.8%, while the Kraken comes in at 21st with 77.4%.

In face-offs, the Kings are also in first place with 50.7% of draws won (14th), whereas the Kraken are in the worst place with 48.6% (24th).

Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings: Date and puck-drop time

Date April 15, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Seattle Kraken vs Los Angeles Kings team news

Seattle Kraken team news

Joey Daccord has been recording a 27-22-5 record with two shutouts, a .909 save percentage, and a 2.69 GAA.

Jared McCann has scored 60 points with 38 assists and 22 goals.

Jaden Schwartz has contributed to the goal totals this season with 25 goals, including 191 shots on goal and six on the power play.

Seattle Kraken injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Philipp Grubauer Illness Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Kings team news

Darcy Kuemper has been recording a 30-11-7 record with five shutouts, a .921 save percentage, and a 2.05 GAA.

David Rittich has been going 15-13-2 without recording a shutout and with a .890 SV% and a 2.71 GAA.

Adrian Kempe has 68 points with 35 assists and 33 goals.

Los Angeles Kings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Joel Edmundson Upper body injury Day-to-Day Tanner Jeannot Undisclosed Out

Seattle Kraken and Los Angeles Kings head-to-head record

The Seattle Kraken have dominated their last five encounters with the Los Angeles Kings, including two close 2-1 wins and a decisive 4-2 victory earlier this season. Seattle has continuously kept games tight and found ways to win, even if the Kings did accomplish a dominant 5-2 victory last April and defeated the Kraken 2-1 in one game. The Kraken's recent success and capacity to contain L.A.'s offensive suggest that this forthcoming matchup may be another close contest with few goals, in which disciplined defensive play and goaltending will be crucial.

Date Results Apr 08, 2025 Kraken 2-1 Kings Jan 19, 2025 Kraken 4-2 Kings Nov 24, 2024 Kings 2-1 Kraken Apr 04, 2024 Kings 5-2 Kraken Dec 21, 2023 Kraken 2-1 Kings

