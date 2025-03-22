How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Detroit Red Wings, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NHL battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Detroit Red Wings is set to take place on March 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off a solid victory 5-1 over the Boston Bruins, led by an outstanding hat trick from Pavel Dorofeyev.

Vegas is 40-20-8 overall and has a solid 25-7-3 home record. They have a 38-7-5 performance in games in which they score three goals or more, indicating their proficiency at scoring goals.

Conversely, Detroit has a 14-15-3 road record and is 32-30-6 overall, having struggled on the road. The Red Wings have 192 goals and 215 goals given up, resulting in a -23 scoring differential.

The two teams will meet for the second time this season. In their last meeting, Detroit defeated Vegas 3-0.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Detroit Red Wings will meet in an epic NHL game on March 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date March 22, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Detroit Red Wings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Vegas Golden Knights vs Detroit Red Wings team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Jack Eichel contributes to the Golden Knights, scoring 21 goals and providing 61 assists.

Pavel Dorofeyev additionally has recorded seven goals and three assists in his last ten games.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Shea Theodore Arm Injury Out Raphael Lavoie Upper body injury Out

Detroit Red Wings team news

Alex DeBrincat has scored 31 goals and 27 assists this season.

Dylan Larkin has added four goals and three assists in his last ten games.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Erik Gustafsson Undisclosed Day-to-Day Jeff Petry Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Vegas Golden Knights and Detroit Red Wings head-to-head record

Given their previous head-to-head record, the Golden Knights and the Red Wings' upcoming game could be fiercely contested. The groups have switched wins in their last five games, with Detroit capturing three and Vegas claiming two. The Red Wings most recently demonstrated their defensive prowess by shutting out the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on the 16th of March 2025. Vegas, however, has demonstrated that it can react, most notably winning 5-3 in March 2024. With a 25-7-3 record, the Golden Knights are strong at home and usually perform well when scoring three goals or more. However, Detroit has had trouble traveling and will require impressive efforts from Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat to get past the Vegas defense. The Golden Knights might be ahead, especially if they keep up their scoring surge, with Pavel Dorofeyev fresh off a hat trick and Jack Eichel always adding. Vegas will probably try to get revenge for their recent shutout loss, so expect a difficult matchup.

Date Results Mar 16, 2025 Red Wings 3-0 Knights Mar 10, 2024 Knights 5-3 Red Wings Jan 28, 2024 Red Wings 5-2 Knights Jan 20, 2023 Red Wings 3-2 Knights Dec 04, 2022 Knights 4-1 Red Wings

