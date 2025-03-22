This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Detroit Red Wings v Vegas Golden KnightsGetty Images Sport
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Detroit Red Wings, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NHL battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Detroit Red Wings is set to take place on March 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off a solid victory 5-1 over the Boston Bruins, led by an outstanding hat trick from Pavel Dorofeyev.

Vegas is 40-20-8 overall and has a solid 25-7-3 home record. They have a 38-7-5 performance in games in which they score three goals or more, indicating their proficiency at scoring goals.

Conversely, Detroit has a 14-15-3 road record and is 32-30-6 overall, having struggled on the road. The Red Wings have 192 goals and 215 goals given up, resulting in a -23 scoring differential.

The two teams will meet for the second time this season. In their last meeting, Detroit defeated Vegas 3-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Detroit Red Wings will meet in an epic NHL game on March 22, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date

March 22, 2025

Puck-Drop Time

8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

Venue

T-Mobile Arena

Location

Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Detroit Red Wings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Detroit Red Wings team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Jack Eichel contributes to the Golden Knights, scoring 21 goals and providing 61 assists.

Pavel Dorofeyev additionally has recorded seven goals and three assists in his last ten games.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Shea Theodore

Arm Injury

Out

Raphael Lavoie

Upper body injury

Out

Detroit Red Wings team news

Alex DeBrincat has scored 31 goals and 27 assists this season.

Dylan Larkin has added four goals and three assists in his last ten games.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Erik Gustafsson

Undisclosed

Day-to-Day

Jeff Petry

Undisclosed

Day-to-Day

Vegas Golden Knights and Detroit Red Wings head-to-head record

Given their previous head-to-head record, the Golden Knights and the Red Wings' upcoming game could be fiercely contested. The groups have switched wins in their last five games, with Detroit capturing three and Vegas claiming two. The Red Wings most recently demonstrated their defensive prowess by shutting out the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on the 16th of March 2025. Vegas, however, has demonstrated that it can react, most notably winning 5-3 in March 2024. With a 25-7-3 record, the Golden Knights are strong at home and usually perform well when scoring three goals or more. However, Detroit has had trouble traveling and will require impressive efforts from Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat to get past the Vegas defense. The Golden Knights might be ahead, especially if they keep up their scoring surge, with Pavel Dorofeyev fresh off a hat trick and Jack Eichel always adding. Vegas will probably try to get revenge for their recent shutout loss, so expect a difficult matchup.

Date

Results

Mar 16, 2025

Red Wings 3-0 Knights

Mar 10, 2024

Knights 5-3 Red Wings

Jan 28, 2024

Red Wings 5-2 Knights

Jan 20, 2023

Red Wings 3-2 Knights

Dec 04, 2022

Knights 4-1 Red Wings

