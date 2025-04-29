How to watch today’s Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Minnesota Wild to start the highly anticipated Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs' opening round on April 29, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The series is tied at 2-2. Vegas won the most recent meeting 4-3 in overtime.
The Golden Knights finished the regular season with a 50-22-10 record and a 30-10-3 record at home. With 274 goals scored and 214 goals conceded, they have a substantial +60 goal differential.
The Wild, meanwhile, have an overall record of 45-30-7, which includes a strong 24-14-5 record away from home. They have, however, had some difficulty with the goal differential, getting 225 goals while giving up 236—a difference of -11.
Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time
The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in an exciting NHL clash on April 29, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.
Date
April 29, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Venue
T-Mobile Arena
Location
Paradise, Nevada
How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild team news
Vegas Golden Knights team news
Reilly Smith has scored one goal and provided five assists in his previous ten games.
Jack Eichel leads the team with 66 assists and 28 goals this season.
Vegas Golden Knights injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Tomas Hertl
Rest
Day-to-Day
Mark Stone
Rest
Day-to-Day
Minnesota Wild team news
Matthew Boldy has scored 27 goals and provided 46 assists for the Wild.
Kirill Kaprizov has eight assists and six goals in his last ten games.
Minnesota Wild injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Marcus Johansson
Lower body injury
Day-to-Day
Troy Grosenick
Knee injury
Out for Season
Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild head-to-head record
Considering their previous five meetings, the Golden Knights and Wild's Game 5 looks to be a fiercely contested encounter. With a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory on the 27th of April to even the series, Vegas has a slim 3-2 advantage in those contests. The Golden Knights' emphatic 5-1 victory on the 26th of March and their strong 4-2 showing on the 21st of April showed their ability to dominate. Minnesota, on the other hand, responded with consecutive 5-2 wins on April 23rd and 25th, showing their offensive potency and capacity for dominance. Vegas may have a little advantage due to their good home record, but Minnesota has demonstrated that they can score early and defy expectations. With the series deadlocked and momentum fluctuating, this game may come down to goaltending and special teams.
Date
Results
Apr 27, 2025
Knights 4-3 Wild
Apr 25, 2025
Wild 5-2 Knights
Apr 23, 2025
Wild 5-2 Knights
Apr 21, 2025
Knights 4-2 Wild
Mar 26, 2025
Knights 5-1 Wild