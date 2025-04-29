How to watch today’s Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Minnesota Wild to start the highly anticipated Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs' opening round on April 29, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The series is tied at 2-2. Vegas won the most recent meeting 4-3 in overtime.

The Golden Knights finished the regular season with a 50-22-10 record and a 30-10-3 record at home. With 274 goals scored and 214 goals conceded, they have a substantial +60 goal differential.

The Wild, meanwhile, have an overall record of 45-30-7, which includes a strong 24-14-5 record away from home. They have, however, had some difficulty with the goal differential, getting 225 goals while giving up 236—a difference of -11.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in an exciting NHL clash on April 29, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date April 29, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Reilly Smith has scored one goal and provided five assists in his previous ten games.

Jack Eichel leads the team with 66 assists and 28 goals this season.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tomas Hertl Rest Day-to-Day Mark Stone Rest Day-to-Day

Minnesota Wild team news

Matthew Boldy has scored 27 goals and provided 46 assists for the Wild.

Kirill Kaprizov has eight assists and six goals in his last ten games.

Minnesota Wild injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Marcus Johansson Lower body injury Day-to-Day Troy Grosenick Knee injury Out for Season

Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild head-to-head record

Considering their previous five meetings, the Golden Knights and Wild's Game 5 looks to be a fiercely contested encounter. With a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory on the 27th of April to even the series, Vegas has a slim 3-2 advantage in those contests. The Golden Knights' emphatic 5-1 victory on the 26th of March and their strong 4-2 showing on the 21st of April showed their ability to dominate. Minnesota, on the other hand, responded with consecutive 5-2 wins on April 23rd and 25th, showing their offensive potency and capacity for dominance. Vegas may have a little advantage due to their good home record, but Minnesota has demonstrated that they can score early and defy expectations. With the series deadlocked and momentum fluctuating, this game may come down to goaltending and special teams.

Date Results Apr 27, 2025 Knights 4-3 Wild Apr 25, 2025 Wild 5-2 Knights Apr 23, 2025 Wild 5-2 Knights Apr 21, 2025 Knights 4-2 Wild Mar 26, 2025 Knights 5-1 Wild

More NHL news and coverage