How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers to start the thrilling Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs on May 14, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Edmonton Oilers lead the series 3-1. During their most recent meeting, Edmonton defeated Vegas 3-0, including two goals from Adam Henrique.

Vegas has an overall record of 50-22-10, which includes a solid 20-7-3 record against opponents in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have a 52-7-7 record when they score three goals or more, showing their dominance when their attack is clicking.

Edmonton comes in with an overall record of 48-29-5 and a division record of 22-13-1. The Oilers are 25-9-3 when they take fewer penalties compared to their opponent, showing how disciplined they have been.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights will square off against the Edmonton Oilers in an electrifying NHL battle on May 14, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date

May 14, 2025

Puck-Drop Time

9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

Venue

T-Mobile Arena

Location

Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo. SlingTV

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Mark Stone has scored four goals and provided four assists throughout his last ten games for the Golden Knights.

Pavel Dorofeyev has 17 assists and 35 goals this season.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Brandon Saad

Lower body injury

Day-to-Day

Edmonton Oilers team news

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 54 assists and 52 goals.

Corey Perry has contributed five goals with two assists throughout his last ten games.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

Calvin Pickard

Undisclosed

Day-to-Day

Mattias Ekholm

Undisclosed

Out

Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Going into Game 5, the Edmonton Oilers seem to have the advantage based on the last five head-to-head meetings. They have defeated the Vegas Golden Knights four times in their last five matches, including a resounding 3-0 shutout on the 13th of May 2025. The Oilers have scored at least three goals during each of their four wins, continuously finding a way to get past the Knights' defense. Vegas only secured one victory during that time, a close 4-3 victory on the 11th of May, proving they are capable of competing but have had difficulty holding Edmonton's attacking firepower in check. The Oilers have a good chance of winning the series if they keep up their scoring pace and keep denying Vegas chances.

Date

Results

May 13, 2025

Oilers 3-0 Knights

May 11, 2025

Knights 4-3 Oilers

May 09, 2025

Oilers 5-4 Knights

May 07, 2025

Oilers 4-2 Knights

Apr 02, 2025

Oilers 3-2 Knights

