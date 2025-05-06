How to watch today’s Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to host the Edmonton Oilers to start the high-voltage Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round on May 6, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.

The Oilers convert at an astounding 38.5%, which is the second-best across playoff teams. They have the lowest penalty kill in the postseason field at only 60%.

The Golden Knights' penalty kill is performing at 76.9% (also 6th), despite not being as powerful on the power play (27.8%, 6th).

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Edmonton Oilers in an exciting NHL game on May 6, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada.

Date May 6, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Adin Hill holds a 4-2 record during the postseason with a .880 save percentage and a 2.83 goals-against average.

Jack Eichel leads the team's attack with 94 points, which includes 66 assists and 28 goals.

Mark Stone has 67 points this season with 48 assists and 19 goals.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Pavel Dorofeyev Undisclosed Day-To-Day

Edmonton Oilers team news

Calvin Pickard has a 4-0 record, a .893 save percentage, and a 2.93 goals-against average.

Leon Draisaitl has 106 points, 54 assists, and 52 goals.

Connor McDavid has averaged 1.2 points per game this season and reached 100 points with 74 assists and 26 goals.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Regula Knee injury Out Mattias Ekholm Undisclosed Out

Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

The Edmonton Oilers have a slim advantage against the Vegas Golden Knights based on their previous five matches, having won three of them, including their recent games on the 2nd of April 2025 (3-2) and the 15th of December 2024 (6-3). However, as evidenced by their 1-0 success on December 4 and their 4-2 success in November, the Knights have shown their ability to contain Edmonton's potent offense. Game 1 is probably going to be a close match because both sides are trading victories and showing that they can outplay one another. The Golden Knights' superior penalty kill and diversified scoring might change the outcome if they maintain discipline and take advantage of Edmonton's poor shorthanded advantage. Edmonton's offensive firepower, spearheaded by Draisaitl and McDavid, could give them the advantage if Vegas can't stop them on the power play. Anticipate a hard-fought, fast-paced beginning in which special teams will be crucial.

Date Results Apr 02, 2025 Oilers 3-2 Knights Dec 15, 2024 Oilers 6-3 Knights Dec 04, 2024 Knights 1-0 Oilers Nov 07, 2024 Knights 4-2 Oilers Apr 11, 2024 Oilers 5-1 Knights

