How to watch today’s Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to host the Edmonton Oilers to start the high-voltage Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round on May 6, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.
The Oilers convert at an astounding 38.5%, which is the second-best across playoff teams. They have the lowest penalty kill in the postseason field at only 60%.
The Golden Knights' penalty kill is performing at 76.9% (also 6th), despite not being as powerful on the power play (27.8%, 6th).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.
Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time
The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Edmonton Oilers in an exciting NHL game on May 6, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada.
Date
May 6, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Venue
T-Mobile Arena
Location
Paradise, Nevada
How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers team news
Vegas Golden Knights team news
Adin Hill holds a 4-2 record during the postseason with a .880 save percentage and a 2.83 goals-against average.
Jack Eichel leads the team's attack with 94 points, which includes 66 assists and 28 goals.
Mark Stone has 67 points this season with 48 assists and 19 goals.
Vegas Golden Knights injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Pavel Dorofeyev
Undisclosed
Day-To-Day
Edmonton Oilers team news
Calvin Pickard has a 4-0 record, a .893 save percentage, and a 2.93 goals-against average.
Leon Draisaitl has 106 points, 54 assists, and 52 goals.
Connor McDavid has averaged 1.2 points per game this season and reached 100 points with 74 assists and 26 goals.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Alec Regula
Knee injury
Out
Mattias Ekholm
Undisclosed
Out
Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record
The Edmonton Oilers have a slim advantage against the Vegas Golden Knights based on their previous five matches, having won three of them, including their recent games on the 2nd of April 2025 (3-2) and the 15th of December 2024 (6-3). However, as evidenced by their 1-0 success on December 4 and their 4-2 success in November, the Knights have shown their ability to contain Edmonton's potent offense. Game 1 is probably going to be a close match because both sides are trading victories and showing that they can outplay one another. The Golden Knights' superior penalty kill and diversified scoring might change the outcome if they maintain discipline and take advantage of Edmonton's poor shorthanded advantage. Edmonton's offensive firepower, spearheaded by Draisaitl and McDavid, could give them the advantage if Vegas can't stop them on the power play. Anticipate a hard-fought, fast-paced beginning in which special teams will be crucial.
Date
Results
Apr 02, 2025
Oilers 3-2 Knights
Dec 15, 2024
Oilers 6-3 Knights
Dec 04, 2024
Knights 1-0 Oilers
Nov 07, 2024
Knights 4-2 Oilers
Apr 11, 2024
Oilers 5-1 Knights