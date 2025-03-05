How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Vegas Golden Knights are set to host the Toronto Maple Leafs to begin a thrilling NHL battle on March 5, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Toronto Maple Leafs hope to continue their winning run of four games on the road.

Vegas has an outstanding 22-6-3 record at home and an overall record of 36-18-6. The Golden Knights, who have scored 198 goals and given up 164, have a +34 scoring differential.

Toronto comes into the game with an overall record of 38-20-3 and an 18-9-2 road record. The Maple Leafs have a 17-5-1 record when they produce with the man advantage, proving their dominance while using the power play.

This is going to be the teams' second meeting of the season; in their last game, Toronto defeated Vegas 3-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a highly anticipated NHL game on March 5, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date March 5, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Tomas Hertl has scored five goals and provided two assists in his previous ten games.

Jack Eichel is leading the Golden Knights, scoring 19 goals and setting up 53 assists.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, William Karlsson Lower body injury Out D, Shea Theodore Arm injury Out

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Matthew Knies has acquired six goals and given four assists in his previous ten games.

William Nylander has 35 goals and 27 assists.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status D, Jani Hakanpaa Knee injury Out D, Chris Tanev Upper body injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

The Maple Leafs and the Golden Knights might have a fiercely competitive game based on their previous five head-to-head records. Two of the previous three matches have been won by Toronto, including a high-scoring 7-3 triumph on February 23, 2024, and a commanding 3-0 shutout on the 21st of November 2024. But a few days later, on February 28, Vegas answered with a decisive 6-2 victory, demonstrating their capacity to withstand Toronto's attacking potency.

Going further back in time, the Golden Knights won both games in 2022, 4-3 and 3-1. This game may go either way because Vegas has a great home performance, and Toronto is on a four-game winning streak on the road, but goaltending and special teams might be the difference.

The Maple Leafs may have the advantage if they can leverage their strength games, which they have dominated this season. It might be difficult for Toronto, though, given the Golden Knights' formidable home defense and tempo control.

Date Results Nov 21, 2024 Maple Leafs 3-0 Knights Feb 28, 2024 Knights 6-2 Maple Leafs Feb 23, 2024 Maple Leafs 7-3 Knights Nov 09, 2022 Knights 4-3 Maple Leafs Oct 25, 2022 Knights 3-1 Maple Leafs

More NHL news and coverage