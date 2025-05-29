How to watch today’s New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The New York Knicks are ready to host the Indiana Pacers to start the pivotal Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Pacers lead the series 3-1. The Pacers prevailed 130-121 in their most recent meeting. Jalen Brunson led New York with 31 points, while Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 32.

The Knicks are 34-18 against teams in the Eastern Conference and are scoring 115.8 points per game, which is 4.1 points more than their opponents.

Indiana has a 22-15 record against teams with outstanding records and a 29-22 record against the East.

This season, New York's shooting percentage is 48.6%, which is 1.2 percentage points more than Indiana's 47.4%. The Pacers shoot an average of 48.8% from the field, and that is 1.4 percentage points more than the opponents of Knicks are shooting 47.4%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will meet the Indiana Pacers in an exciting NBA battle on May 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Date May 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 3.1 assists, and 12.8 rebounds per game.

Jalen Brunson has averaged 3.1 rebounds and 29.0 points while hitting 46.2% from the field during his previous ten games.

New York Knicks injuries

No injuries

Indiana Pacers team news

Tyrese Haliburton is scoring 18.6 points and dishing out 9.2 assists a game for the Pacers.

Pascal Siakam has averaged 20.2 points, 3.3 assists, and 5.5 rebounds over the last ten games.

Indiana Pacers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Isaiah Jackson Calf injury Out for Season

New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers head-to-head record

The Pacers and the Knicks' next game is expected to be another fiercely contested, high-scoring contest based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. Three of the last five encounters have been won by Indiana, including a 130-121 triumph on May 28 that highlighted their offensive potency under Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers, who depend on their quick attack and effective shooting, have routinely scored more than 110 points in each of their victories. The Knicks, however, have demonstrated their ability to bounce back with a commanding 128-115 showing in February and a 106-100 victory on May 26. New York has an opportunity to prolong the series if it can control the pace and tighten up defensively against Jalen Brunson, who is still a consistent threat. However, the Pacers may have the advantage as they try to win the series because of Indiana's recent momentum and advantage in three of the previous five games.

Date Results May 28, 2025 Pacers 130-121 Knicks May 26, 2025 Knicks 106-100 Pacers May 24, 2025 Pacers 114-109 Knicks May 22, 2025 Pacers 138-135 Knicks Feb 12, 2025 Knicks 128-115 Pacers

More NBA news and coverage