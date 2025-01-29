How to watch New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Knicks are set to host the Denver Nuggets to open a highly anticipated NBA game on January 29, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Knicks are coming into their game against the Nuggets after winning four games in a row.

At home, the Knicks have won 16 games and lost 8. They are in fourth place across the Eastern Conference for defense, letting in an average of 110.8 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot 46.8% from the field.

The Nuggets have a 14-10 record when competing away from home. They are effective at avoiding mistakes, winning 11 out of 17 games when they make fewer turnovers compared to the other team. They make an average of 13.8 mistakes with the ball each game.

This season, the Knicks have been a proficient shooting team, making 49.4% of their attempted field goal attempts, which is 3.0 percentage points more than the Nuggets' usual shooting percentage of 46.4%. On average, the Nuggets make 11.8 three-pointers every game, and this is 1.8 less than the Knicks' 13.6 allowed by opponents.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks are scheduled to battle with the Denver Nuggets in an exciting NBA game on January 29, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date January 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns has a great shooting percentage of 54.0% and is scoring an average of 24.9 points every game.

Mikal Bridges has been making an average of 2.7 three-pointers in his last 10 games.

New York Knicks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Pacome Dadiet Ankle injury Day-to-Day C, Mitchell Robinson Toe injury Out

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic is averaging 30 points, and 13.1 rebounds, with 10.2 assists each game.

Jamal Murray has averaged 21.0 points and 3.7 boards while shooting an effective 50.6% during his last 10 games.

Denver Nuggets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Vlatko Cancar Knee injury Out PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for season

New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

The Knicks have a 4-1 record against the Nuggets based on the last five meetings, including a resounding 145-118 triumph in their latest game on the 26th of November 2024.

The Knicks have often done better than Denver, showing strong defense and effective shooting in their victories, like the 122-84 win in January 2024. The Nuggets won 113-100 in March 2024, but their uneven performance against New York might create difficulties for them.

If the Knicks keep performing well and hitting accurately, they could do well against Denver.

Date Results Nov 26, 2024 Knicks 145-118 Nuggets Mar 22, 2024 Nuggets 113-100 Knicks Jan 26, 2024 Knicks 122-84 Nuggets Mar 18, 2023 Knicks 116-110 Nuggets Nov 17, 2022 Knicks 106-103 Nuggets

