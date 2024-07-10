How to watch today's Sacramento Kings 2 vs Golden State Warriors NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA Summer League game between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Sacramento Kings 2 and the Golden State Warriors will meet on Wednesday in NBA Summer League action at the Chase Center.

The Kings have played two Summer League games so far and boast a 1-1 record. In the first game of the tournament, the Kings won 108-94 against the Los Angeles Lakers, while they ended up losing 102-86 to Miami Heat last time out.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have played well to start the summer league and they have gone 2-0 in the first two games. They scored 105 points to beat the Miami Heat in a blowout fashion in the opener, while dispatched the Los Angeles Lakers 92-68 on Sunday.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Kings vs Warriors NBA game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Sacramento Kings 2 vs Golden State Warriors: Date and Tip-off time

The electrifying NBA Summer League matchup between the Sacramento Kings 2 and the Golden State Warriors is set to take place on July 10, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Chase Center, in San Francisco, California.

Date Wednesday, July 10, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Arena Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Sacramento Kings 2 and the Golden State Warriors live on NBA TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Sacramento Kings 2 vs Golden State Warriors Team News

Sacramento Kings 2

Undrafted veteran Jordan Ford continues to chase his NBA dream, securing two-way contracts along the way. On Sunday, the 26-year-old guard displayed the type of efficiency that every team covets. Ford poured in 22 points, hitting 8 of 13 shots from the field, including an impressive 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, while committing just two turnovers in 27 minutes of play.

He looks to be back to full health while playing for the Kings in the Summer League, but the 26-year-old guard isn't currently under contract heading into the 2024-25 season after Sacramento declined his $1.87 million qualifying offer on June 29, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are a highly athletic team full of young talent who are trying to make a name for themselves.

Ethan Thompson led the way for the Warriors with 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Daeqwon Plowden, who left Saturday's win over the Heat with a right leg injury, notched 14 points and eight rebounds, following on a splendid performance that saw him score 26 points in just 24 minutes of game time against Miami. Mantas Rubstavicius posted 12 points off the bench.

Head-to-Head