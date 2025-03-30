How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs San Jose Sharks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Kings will square off against the San Jose Sharks to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on March 30, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.
The Sharks' poor 74.3% penalty kill rate, which ranks 27th in the league, is greatly outscored by the Kings' 81.4% penalty kill percentage, which is eighth in the league.
The Sharks have a 19.4% (23rd) power play percentage, and the Kings have a 16.3% (28th) power play percentage.
Additionally, the Sharks trail behind with a 48.2% face-off win rate, ranking 25th, while the Kings have a strong 50.4% win rate, ranking 15th.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Kings vs San Jose Sharks NHL game, plus plenty more.
Los Angeles Kings vs San Jose Sharks: Date and puck-drop time
The Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks will meet in an epic NHL game on March 30, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California.
Date
March 30, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
Venue
Crypto.com Arena
Location
Los Angeles, California
How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs San Jose Sharks on TV & stream live online
TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Los Angeles Kings vs San Jose Sharks team news
Los Angeles Kings team news
Darcy Kuemper has been recording a 25-9-7 record, .919 SV%, 2.10 GAA, and 4 shutouts.
David Rittich has had a difficult season with a 14-13-2 record, a .888 SV%, a 2.77 GAA, and no shutouts.
Adrian Kempe has been scoring 58 points, 29 goals, and providing 29 assists.
Los Angeles Kings injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Alex Turcotte
Upper body injury
Day-to-Day
Tanner Jeannot
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
San Jose Sharks team news
This season, Alexandar Georgiev has a 15-23-1 record, .876 SV%, and a 3.60 GAA.
Georgi Romanov has a 0-1-0 record, a .875 SV%, and a 3.10 GAA.
William Eklund has contributed 54 points and 17 goals with 37 assists.
San Jose Sharks injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Upper body injury
Day-to-Day
Jan Rutta
Lower body injury
Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks head-to-head record
The San Jose Sharks have won three of their previous five encounters with the Los Angeles Kings, giving them the advantage in recent games. Notably, the Sharks demonstrated their attacking prowess by winning resounding victories on November 26th (7-2) and the 30th of October (4-2). The Kings have had trouble controlling San Jose's scoring in the majority of games, despite winning a close 3-2 game on October 25th and a 2-1 game in April. The game may come down to defense because the Sharks' offense is led by William Eklund, and the Kings depend on Adrian Kempe's balanced output. Los Angeles may have an advantage due to Darcy Kuemper's strong action, but San Jose may regain the lead, given their recent self-assurance and performance in this rivalry.
Date
Results
Nov 26, 2024
Sharks 7-2 Kings
Oct 30, 2024
Sharks 4-2 Kings
Oct 25, 2024
Kings 3-2 Sharks
Apr 05, 2024
Kings 2-1 Sharks
Jan 23, 2024
Sharks 4-3 Kings