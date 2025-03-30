How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs San Jose Sharks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Kings will square off against the San Jose Sharks to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on March 30, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Sharks' poor 74.3% penalty kill rate, which ranks 27th in the league, is greatly outscored by the Kings' 81.4% penalty kill percentage, which is eighth in the league.

The Sharks have a 19.4% (23rd) power play percentage, and the Kings have a 16.3% (28th) power play percentage.

Additionally, the Sharks trail behind with a 48.2% face-off win rate, ranking 25th, while the Kings have a strong 50.4% win rate, ranking 15th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Kings vs San Jose Sharks NHL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Kings vs San Jose Sharks: Date and puck-drop time

The Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks will meet in an epic NHL game on March 30, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California.

Date March 30, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs San Jose Sharks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Kings vs San Jose Sharks team news

Los Angeles Kings team news

Darcy Kuemper has been recording a 25-9-7 record, .919 SV%, 2.10 GAA, and 4 shutouts.

David Rittich has had a difficult season with a 14-13-2 record, a .888 SV%, a 2.77 GAA, and no shutouts.

Adrian Kempe has been scoring 58 points, 29 goals, and providing 29 assists.

Los Angeles Kings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alex Turcotte Upper body injury Day-to-Day Tanner Jeannot Undisclosed Day-to-Day

San Jose Sharks team news

This season, Alexandar Georgiev has a 15-23-1 record, .876 SV%, and a 3.60 GAA.

Georgi Romanov has a 0-1-0 record, a .875 SV%, and a 3.10 GAA.

William Eklund has contributed 54 points and 17 goals with 37 assists.

San Jose Sharks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Marc-Edouard Vlasic Upper body injury Day-to-Day Jan Rutta Lower body injury

Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks head-to-head record

The San Jose Sharks have won three of their previous five encounters with the Los Angeles Kings, giving them the advantage in recent games. Notably, the Sharks demonstrated their attacking prowess by winning resounding victories on November 26th (7-2) and the 30th of October (4-2). The Kings have had trouble controlling San Jose's scoring in the majority of games, despite winning a close 3-2 game on October 25th and a 2-1 game in April. The game may come down to defense because the Sharks' offense is led by William Eklund, and the Kings depend on Adrian Kempe's balanced output. Los Angeles may have an advantage due to Darcy Kuemper's strong action, but San Jose may regain the lead, given their recent self-assurance and performance in this rivalry.

Date Results Nov 26, 2024 Sharks 7-2 Kings Oct 30, 2024 Sharks 4-2 Kings Oct 25, 2024 Kings 3-2 Sharks Apr 05, 2024 Kings 2-1 Sharks Jan 23, 2024 Sharks 4-3 Kings

More NHL news and coverage