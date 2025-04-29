How to watch today’s Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Kings are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers to start the thrilling Game 5 of their first-round NHL Playoff series on April 29, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied 2-2 in their series. In their most recent meeting, Evan Bouchard scored two goals to lead the Oilers to a 4-3 victory over the Kings in overtime.
The Kings are 48-25-9 overall, with a 16-11-3 record compared to teams in the Pacific Division. They have a +46 goal differential after scoring 249 goals and giving up 203.
The Oilers are 17-12-1 in the Pacific Division and 48-29-5 overall going into the game. When they have scored at least one goal during a power play, they are 19-8-4.
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time
The Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers will battle with each other in an epic NHL game on April 29, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Date
April 29, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
Venue
Crypto.com Arena
Location
Los Angeles, California
How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TBS
Streaming service: SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers team news
Los Angeles Kings team news
Kevin Fiala has eight goals and five assists in his previous ten games.
Adrian Kempe leads the team with 38 assists and 35 goals this season.
Los Angeles Kings injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Tanner Jeannot
Undisclosed
Out
Edmonton Oilers team news
Connor Brown has scored six goals in his last ten games for the Oilers.
Leon Draisaitl has amassed 54 assists and 52 goals.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Mattias Ekholm
Undisclosed
Out
Alec Regula
Knee injury
Out
Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record
The Kings vs. Oilers game looks to be another fierce contest based on the last five meetings. Including a commanding 5-0 shutout on the 15th of April and consecutive offensive surges with 6-5 and 6-2 victories, the Kings have won three of their last five matchups. In response, the Oilers have won two straight games, including a closely contested 4-3 overtime triumph on the 28th of April and a high-scoring 7-4 victory on the 26th of April. This game may depend on the performance of the special teams and the goalkeeper under duress, as both sides have demonstrated the potential to score goals in large quantities and the series power is fluctuating. A competitive, high-scoring matchup is to be expected as both sides battle for grip of the series.
Date
Results
Apr 28, 2025
Oilers 4-3 Kings
Apr 26, 2025
Oilers 7-4 Kings
Apr 24, 2025
Kings 6-2 Oilers
Apr 22, 2025
Kings 6-5 Oilers
Apr 15, 2025
Kings 5-0 Oilers