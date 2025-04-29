How to watch today’s Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Los Angeles Kings are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers to start the thrilling Game 5 of their first-round NHL Playoff series on April 29, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied 2-2 in their series. In their most recent meeting, Evan Bouchard scored two goals to lead the Oilers to a 4-3 victory over the Kings in overtime.

The Kings are 48-25-9 overall, with a 16-11-3 record compared to teams in the Pacific Division. They have a +46 goal differential after scoring 249 goals and giving up 203.

The Oilers are 17-12-1 in the Pacific Division and 48-29-5 overall going into the game. When they have scored at least one goal during a power play, they are 19-8-4.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers will battle with each other in an epic NHL game on April 29, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date April 29, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TBS

Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Los Angeles Kings team news

Kevin Fiala has eight goals and five assists in his previous ten games.

Adrian Kempe leads the team with 38 assists and 35 goals this season.

Los Angeles Kings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tanner Jeannot Undisclosed Out

Edmonton Oilers team news

Connor Brown has scored six goals in his last ten games for the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl has amassed 54 assists and 52 goals.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mattias Ekholm Undisclosed Out Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

The Kings vs. Oilers game looks to be another fierce contest based on the last five meetings. Including a commanding 5-0 shutout on the 15th of April and consecutive offensive surges with 6-5 and 6-2 victories, the Kings have won three of their last five matchups. In response, the Oilers have won two straight games, including a closely contested 4-3 overtime triumph on the 28th of April and a high-scoring 7-4 victory on the 26th of April. This game may depend on the performance of the special teams and the goalkeeper under duress, as both sides have demonstrated the potential to score goals in large quantities and the series power is fluctuating. A competitive, high-scoring matchup is to be expected as both sides battle for grip of the series.

Date Results Apr 28, 2025 Oilers 4-3 Kings Apr 26, 2025 Oilers 7-4 Kings Apr 24, 2025 Kings 6-2 Oilers Apr 22, 2025 Kings 6-5 Oilers Apr 15, 2025 Kings 5-0 Oilers

