How to watch today's Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoff Round 1 Game 4 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings.

As the NHL Playoffs intensify, the Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) are set to pay a visit to Staples Center on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in Pacific Division) in the fourth game of their best-of-seven series in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

The Edmonton Oilers are coming off a decisive win on Friday against the Kings with a final score of 6-1, which puts them in a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Oilers wasted little time leaving their mark on Game 3, scoring three times in the first period, with goals from Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, to essentially put the game to bed. The Kings did get on the scoresheet five minutes into the second with a Drew Doughty goal to make it 3-1, but Evander Kane responded with a goal of his own two minutes later.

Edmonton then added a pair of goals, both on the power play, in the third period to deal the Kings a devastating blow in the series. LA Kings have a good reason to win this game so they can knot the series before heading back to Edmonton for Game 5, but there's a good chance they could fold and suffer early elimination from the playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT Arena Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) Location Los Angeles, California, USA

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Los Angeles Kings in a highly anticipated NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California, USA.

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4 will be broadcast live nationally on TBS/ truTV.

Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Team News & Key Leaders

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings only have one player on the injury report as they bounce back in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Edmonton Oilers, with G Pheonix Copley (knee) ruled out for the season.

The LA Kings are trailing in the First Round despite their offense stepping up and scoring 11 goals across the three games. Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield lead the front line with three goals and five assists, while Anze Kopitar and Viktor Arvidsson have one goal and four assists. Drew Doughty and Michael Anderson, both defensemen, had three goals and three assists from the point to help the offence.

The Kings' defence was all over the place in Game 2, allowing 40 shots on goal against Cam Talbot, who has a record of 1-2-0 with a 5.30 GAA and a save percentage of .861 and recorded 34 saves on 40 shots on goal, resulting in a save percentage of .850.

David Rittich may get the start after Talbot's poor outing in Game 3. He had better stats than Talbot during the regular season, owning a .921 save percentage and a 13-6-3 record.

Edmonton Oilers

Left winger Evander Kane returned from a hernia issue to score in Game 3, meaning the Oilers will have a full-strength roster to pick from for Sunday's game.

Edmonton's powerhouse offense doesn't need any introduction. Predictably, the triumvirate of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman has had their hands all over this series, having scored 10 goals and 13 assists to lead the top two lines, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Dylan Holloway, and Adam Henrique have combined for four goals and four assists. Defenseman Evan Bouchard has also chipped in with five assists from the point.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be back in goal for the Oilers as he has this whole series against the Kings. Skinner has a record of 2-1-0 this postseason with a 3.31 GAA and a save percentage of .890. In his last game against the Kings, Skinner was superb as he made 27 saves against 28 shots on goal, resulting in a save percentage of .964.

Head-to-Head Record