How to watch today's Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The stakes will be sky-high at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night as the Sacramento Kings welcome the Dallas Mavericks in a do-or-die play-in battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Kings and the Mavericks will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Date Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Golden 1 Center Location Sacramento, California

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Kings and the Mavericks live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Sacramento Kings team news & key performers

The Kings will likely remain without Jake LaRavia, who’s nursing a thumb injury set to be re-evaluated within the week. More significantly, they’ll be missing spark plug Malik Monk, whose calf injury against Detroit has ruled him out for the remainder of the season. With De’Aaron Fox traded away and Zach LaVine struggling to find rhythm, Sacramento’s defensive frailties have been exposed.

Still, their offense remains potent. Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG) and DeMar DeRozan (22.2 PPG) lead a team that ranks inside the NBA’s top 10 in scoring, averaging 115.7 points per game.

Sacramento Kings probable starting five: DeRozan, Murray, Sabonis, Ellis, LaVine

Dallas Mavericks team news & key performers

As for the Mavericks, Anthony Davis should return to action after sitting out their season finale for injury management following a lingering adductor strain. However, the team is shorthanded, with both Kyrie Irving (knee) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist) ruled out for the postseason. Dereck Lively and PJ Washington are questionable with ankle issues, leaving Dallas in a race against time to get healthy before tip-off.

Dallas Mavericks possible starting five: Davis, Christie, Lively II, Marshall, Thompson

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Head-to-Head Record