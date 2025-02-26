How to watch today’s Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Los Angeles Kings are ready to host the Vancouver Canucks to start a thrilling NHL game on February 26, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Before this game, the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 due to a two-goal performance from Trevor Moore.

Los Angeles has an 8-8-1 record in Pacific Division games and an overall record of 31-17-7. The Kings have a +21 goal difference and have outscored opponents 160-139.

Vancouver comes in with an 8-6-2 record against division competitors and a 26-20-11 record overall. With 225 overall penalties (3.9 each game), the Canucks are sixth throughout the NHL.

This season, the teams will encounter for the third time. Alex Turcotte's two goals helped the Kings win 5-1, showing their dominance in the last meeting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks NHL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks: Date and puck-drop time

The Los Angeles Kings will square off against the Vancouver Canucks in an epic NHL game on February 26, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California.

Date February 26, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks team news

Los Angeles Kings team news

Kevin Fiala has eight goals with 4 assists in his previous ten games.

Anze Kopitar has 13 goals together with 33 assists.

Los Angeles Kings Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Darcy Kuemper Personal Day-to-Day

Vancouver Canucks team news

For the Canucks, Brock Boeser has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists.

Filip Hronek has contributed one goal in addition to 6 assists in his last ten games.

Vancouver Canucks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Quinn Hughes Oblique injury Day-to-Day Noah Juulsen Undisclosed Out

Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks head-to-head record

In their last five confrontations, the Kings have dominated the Canucks, capturing three of them, including their most recent meeting on January 17, 2025, where they won handily 5-1. Los Angeles has scored at least three goals during three of its last five games, demonstrating offensive strength in these encounters. However, Vancouver proved they are capable of competing with the Kings by winning a close 2-1 game last March and securing a strong 4-2 triumph in November. The Kings might be ahead due to their recent 5-2 victory over Vegas and Trevor Moore's impressive activity, but the Canucks' disciplined style of action and Brock Boeser's propensity to score goals might make this a close contest. While the Canucks try to maximize special teams and minimize defensive breakdowns, anticipate the Kings to drive the attacking tempo.

Date Results Jan 17, 2025 Kings 5-1 Canucks Nov 08, 2024 Canucks 4-2 Kings Apr 07, 2024 Kings 6-3 Canucks Mar 26, 2024 Kings 3-2 Canucks Mar 06, 2024 Canucks 2-1 Kings

