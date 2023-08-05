Kilmarnock vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kilmarnock will host Rangers in a Scottish Premiership match that will be played on Saturday at Rugby Park. Kilmarnock had finished third from bottom last season, while Rangers finished second in the standings.

Kilmarnock will be looking to start the new season with a win, and they will be hoping to cause an upset against Rangers who are the clear favourites. Rangers have not managed a win in their last two friendlies but it won't be of concern for last season's runners-up as they look to mount a title challenge against arch-rivals Celtic.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: August 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.15 pm EDT Venue: Rugby Park

The game between Kilmarnock and Rangers will be played at Rugby Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.15 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Kilmarnock vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The Kilmarnock vs Rangers fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Kilmarnock team news

Kilmarnock does not have any injuries to deal with ahead of their game against Rangers. On the other hand, there are a few players who have started the season well. Fraser Murray has already contributed significantly with two goals and two assists in four League Cup matches this season.

Kilmarnock predicted XI: Dennis; Mayo, Findlay, Deas; Murray, Lyons, Magennis, Kennedy; Armstrong, Cameron, Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dennis, O'Hara Defenders: Davies, Mayo, Findlay, Deas, Ndaba, Wright, Sanders Midfielders: Kennedy, Magennis, Watson, Mcinroy, Polworth, Murray, Armstrong, Lyons, Mckenzie Forwards: Vassell, Watkins, Wales, Warnock, Cameron

Rangers team news

As the new season kicks off, Rangers are likely to face its start without the injured duo of Steven Davis and Leon King. Additionally, Nnamdi Ofoborh continues to be sidelined due to heart-related issues.

During the summer, Rangers have made significant changes to their squad, saying farewell to several crucial players. Alfredo Morelos, Allan McGregor, and Filip Helander have been released, and the team has also seen the departure of Antonio Colak, Scott Arfield, and Ryan Kent.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Lundstrum, Souttar, Yilmaz; Cantwell, Raskin, Dowell; Dessers, Roofe, Lammers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, Wright, McLaughlin Defenders: Tavernier, Ridvan, Souttar, Goldson, Sterling, Davies, Balogun, Barisic, King, Devine Midfielders: Lundstram, Hagi, Jack, Davis, Cantwell, Cifuentes, Matondo, Kamara, Dowell, Wright, Raskin, Lowry Forwards: Dessers, Lawrence, Lammers, Sima, Roofe, Fashion Jnr, Danilo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Rangers 3-1 Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership January 2023 Kilmarnock 2-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership August 2022 Rangers 2-0 Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership February 2021 Rangers 1-0 Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership November 2020 Kilmarnock 0-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership

Useful links