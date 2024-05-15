This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
GOAL

Kilmarnock vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will take on Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership at the Rugby Park on Wednesday.

Celtic are on the verge of securing their third league title in a row and will be full of confidence when they face Kilmarnock. The hosts, who ended the league phase in fourth place, will be hoping for a shock result but that is an unlikely scenario as the visitors are on a nine-game unbeaten run.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Kilmarnock vs Celtic kick-off time

Date:May 15, 2024
Kick-off time:2.30 pm EST
Venue:Rugby Park

The match will be played at the Rugby Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Celtic and Rangers will be available to watch on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Kilmarnock team news

At the beginning of the month against Rangers, Brad Lyons sustained a hamstring injury, forcing him out for the rest of the season.

James Balagizi, on loan from Wigan Athletic, is currently sidelined due to a sprained knee.

Kilmarnock predicted XI: Dennis; Mayo, Deas, Findlay, Ndaba; Armstrong, Donnelly, Watson, Kennedy; Watkins, Vassell.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:O'Hara, Dennis, Glavin
Defenders:Ndaba, Mayo, Findlay, Wright, Davies, Deas, Sanders
Midfielders:Armstrong, Kennedy, Mackay-Steven, Magennis, Donnelly, Watson, McKenzie, Murray, Polworth, Quigg
Forwards:Vassell, Dallas, Watkins, Cameron, Warnock, Brown

Celtic team news

Celtic will continue to miss midfielder James McCarthy, who is dealing with a hamstring strain and is unlikely to play again before the season concludes.

They have no fresh injuries ahead of their game against Kilmarnock and will be confident of securing yet another win this season.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate; Kuhn, Maeda, Furuhashi.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hart, Siegrist, Bain
Defenders:Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Scales, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Montgomery, Johnston, Ralston
Midfielders:Iwata, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Holm, Bernardo, Forrest
Forwards:Furuhashi, Idah, Abada, Yang, Oh, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
17/02/24Celtic 1 - 1 KilmarnockPremiership
10/12/23Kilmarnock 2 - 1 CelticPremiership
07/10/23Celtic 3 - 1 KilmarnockPremiership
20/08/23Kilmarnock 1 - 0 CelticLeague Cup
16/04/23Kilmarnock 1 - 4 CelticPremiership

Useful links

