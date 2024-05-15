Kilmarnock vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic will take on Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership at the Rugby Park on Wednesday.
Celtic are on the verge of securing their third league title in a row and will be full of confidence when they face Kilmarnock. The hosts, who ended the league phase in fourth place, will be hoping for a shock result but that is an unlikely scenario as the visitors are on a nine-game unbeaten run.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Kilmarnock vs Celtic kick-off time
|Date:
|May 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2.30 pm EST
|Venue:
|Rugby Park
The match will be played at the Rugby Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm EST for fans in the US.
How to watch Kilmarnock vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams
The clash between Celtic and Rangers will be available to watch on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Kilmarnock team news
At the beginning of the month against Rangers, Brad Lyons sustained a hamstring injury, forcing him out for the rest of the season.
James Balagizi, on loan from Wigan Athletic, is currently sidelined due to a sprained knee.
Kilmarnock predicted XI: Dennis; Mayo, Deas, Findlay, Ndaba; Armstrong, Donnelly, Watson, Kennedy; Watkins, Vassell.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|O'Hara, Dennis, Glavin
|Defenders:
|Ndaba, Mayo, Findlay, Wright, Davies, Deas, Sanders
|Midfielders:
|Armstrong, Kennedy, Mackay-Steven, Magennis, Donnelly, Watson, McKenzie, Murray, Polworth, Quigg
|Forwards:
|Vassell, Dallas, Watkins, Cameron, Warnock, Brown
Celtic team news
Celtic will continue to miss midfielder James McCarthy, who is dealing with a hamstring strain and is unlikely to play again before the season concludes.
They have no fresh injuries ahead of their game against Kilmarnock and will be confident of securing yet another win this season.
Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate; Kuhn, Maeda, Furuhashi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hart, Siegrist, Bain
|Defenders:
|Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Scales, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Montgomery, Johnston, Ralston
|Midfielders:
|Iwata, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Holm, Bernardo, Forrest
|Forwards:
|Furuhashi, Idah, Abada, Yang, Oh, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17/02/24
|Celtic 1 - 1 Kilmarnock
|Premiership
|10/12/23
|Kilmarnock 2 - 1 Celtic
|Premiership
|07/10/23
|Celtic 3 - 1 Kilmarnock
|Premiership
|20/08/23
|Kilmarnock 1 - 0 Celtic
|League Cup
|16/04/23
|Kilmarnock 1 - 4 Celtic
|Premiership